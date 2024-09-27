The Will & Harper Scene That Shows the Real Will Ferrell (and Hope for the Future)

Will Ferrell will do anything for the sake of comedy. Wear basketball shorts that ride up to his junk in Semi-Pro? Yup. Dress in a corny Christmas attire to craft a Yuletide classic? Of course! He’ll race cars, mingle with the dinosaurs, and figure skate in effeminate garb just to get a few laughs from the audience at home or in the theater. And yet, nothing Ferrell has done in his career so far has forced him to get as authentically vulnerable as he is when he hops in a public swimming pool with his lifelong friend, Harper Steele, in the last half of Netflix’s new documentary Will & Harper.

The movie follows Will and Harper on a cross-country road trip as the pair rediscover their companionship in the aftermath of Harper’s gender transition from a cis man to a trans woman. Ferrell is willing to learn, listen, and grow as Harper gives him the rundown on the emotional and physical toll of gender dysphoria across the past five decades of her life. Will encourages Harper to be her authentic self, a task that requires an unbelievable amount of susceptibility.

Will levels the playing field, though, when the two stop for a swim by stripping down to an obnoxiously skimpy speedo. This is the first time Harper has been in public so far as a transgender woman in swimwear. Will’s nearly 60-year-old frame is saddled with a pot belly, flabby arms, and unfit legs. The comedian admits he doesn’t like the way he looks but embraces that uncomfortability so Harper can feel at home. You can tell how touched she is by the moment. She knows that Will sees her for who she is now without judgment or condescension. It also allows Ferrell to revel in his typical self-deprecation.

It’s only a two-minute sequence, but it sums up so much of what makes Will & Harper one of the best LGBTQ+ films of this year. Will Ferrell as a transgender rights advocate isn’t something a lot of people would have had on their Hollywood bingo card a decade ago. So much of Ferrell’s humor is embroiled in taboo misogyny and sometimes homophobic rhetoric. Combine that with the actor’s generation (Baby Boomers and Gen X aren’t as accepting of queerness as Millennials and Gen Z), and it makes his efforts to understand something that he typically had never given a second thought before in his life all the more sweet and engrossing for the audience. During a time of intense anti-trans rhetoric, having Will Ferrell as a voice for the victimized is vital.