Battle to Save TCM Reminds the Movie Business That It Isn’t All Content

David Zaslav has at last made a good decision with regards to the film history he acquired more than a year ago via the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery. The fact that Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson were metaphorically leaning over his shoulder is probably not a coincidence. However he got there though, it seems the small but indispensable cable network that is Turner Classic Movies has been spared a total ransacking by its new corporate owners.

The news became official Wednesday afternoon with the announcement that rather than staying totally under the control of WBD TV Networks, creative decisions regarding the classic cinema network will now fall under the oversight of Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (WBD TV will still control TCM’s budget). Further, after being ousted just last week from TCM by WBD’s cable network C-Suite, longtime chief TCM programmer, Charles Tabesh, will return to the network as a programmer and tastemaker. The announcement additionally included a joint statement from Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson, who confirmed they will play a hand in preserving the TCM brand going forward by saying, “This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav, reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming.”

This all amounts to a remarkable public pivot by a media company CEO who has spent much of the last year happily breaking taboos and norms in the movie industry. Under Zaslav’s command, Warner Bros. Pictures infamously shelved a nearly finished film Batgirl in a vault deep within Burbank, essentially erasing hundreds of people’s work for a tax write-off. Warner Bros. Discovery has also had little qualms about attempting to change the culture at various other legacy media it inherited, including CNN and HBO, the latter of which was erased from the branding of the HBO Max streaming service last month because (as the new corporate logic went) HBO’s public image was too high-brow for the type of content that now dominates the renamed “Max” app.

Still, the gutting of TCM last week felt like a particularly stunning development, not least of all because Zaslav reassured popular TCM hosts, including Ben Mankiewicz and Dave Karger, at the beginning of this year that the network would be fine. In retrospect, one might wonder if those promises were intended to shape the press the TCM hosts were about to do with EW.