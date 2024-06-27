SID 6.7, The Ultimate Tech Bro Project in a Post-ChatGPT World

The catalytic force behind SID’s rampage in meatspace is born from basic human flaws. SID’s creator, Dr. Lindenmeyer (Stephen Spinella), is some grown-up 4chan weirdo who has trained two intensely detailed AI constructs from genesis to “adulthood.” One is a perfectly shaped white female nymphomaniac named Sheila, who I assume was fed a steady diet of Ted Cruz’s alleged porn video favorites, and the other is a psychopath nursed on almost nothing but serial killers. SID (a hilarious acronym for Sadistic, Intelligent, and Dangerous) is intelligent and well-mannered when he’s not screaming for attention, borrowing heavily from our fictional assumptions about killers and not much of the reality.

But reality is just too real for the sort of guy that beelines straight to porn and murder for a breakthrough technology that could change the world, and Spinella puts every ounce of unsettling homoeroticism he can into his portrayal of a corrupted scientist rooting way too hard for his baddest boy. And when murderous little angel SID pushes Lindenmeyer toward a plan that could incarnate him into the real world via magical nanotech, the sexbot goes instantly forgotten, save as a gambit to snare another scientist. The real prize for Lindenmeyer is the chance to live vicariously through the worst humanity has to offer, lovingly designed by his own hands.

While I won’t cast aspersions on the makers of OpenAI, or Twitter’s saddest loser (I lie, I’ll asperse on the alleged I’ll Buy You A Horse Guy 24 hours a day), it’s still a bitter laugh to compare Lindenmeyer’s blinding bias toward his murderbaby to ChatGPT’s nigh-instant piledrive into racist outputs. Articles from this year follow up orn GPT and Gemini outputs that assume, from AAVE-tinted inputs, that it’s just dandy to load its responses with racist implications of lowered intelligence and laziness. AI models used in legal hypotheticals were even quick to apply the death penalty in situations where the defendant could be labeled by the AI as Black.

It’s a problem that was identified and discussed as early as 2020 when today’s big star was still the baby GPT-3. Yet it’s a problem unconquered—probably because when the final arbiter of a program’s input is a human being, it’s hard to dig out all of the implicit bias that comes with that. It doesn’t even seem like the developers want to, when even casual interviews bring out Borg-like dialogues about futility, and offer vague assurances of respect to artists that are still having their art stolen to train output barfers like DALL-E.

Lindenmeyer is barely explored in Virtuosity, but he doesn’t need to be. His secret lusts are plain in SID’s design. SID is vile, alluring, possessed of a fine tight butt, and clearly down to fuck whoever, so long as he can kill them afterward. What lusts are plain in modern AI outputs? Information control, bias amplification, and a brain-dead audience that hungers for more. Virtuosity, arguably, sucks, but reality is sucking more. And we can’t say we weren’t warned.

Crowe-nenbergian Results

With the help of a young Crowe already hip-deep in an acting style I can only describe as “this job will get done, I will have fun doing it, and beyond that, I don’t give a fuck,” Virtuosity, a basic bad movie, is transformed into a great midnight-and-munchies flick. In one of those little media miracles, it even manages to comment on a future it could barely imagine.