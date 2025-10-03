V/H/SHalloween Team Explains Sinister Rick Baker Cameo and Other Tricks and Treats

It is indeed kind of surprising to realize that despite there being seven previous V/H/S installments—making Halloween lucky number eight—this is the first of the anthologies to be set entirely around the pleasures and terrors of Oct. 31. Previous installments have dabbled in the macabre and autumnal, and several have been set exclusively in slivers of actual VHS technology’s glory days during the 1990s and ‘80s, but the newest Shudder original in many ways returns to its roots. After all, the V/H/S franchise has often as much been about the mischief of how a filmmaker is going to adapt to the constraints, and sometimes advantages, of the found footage conceit inside of a handful of minutes as it is purely about the scares. These segments want to be tricks and treats.

Take “Fun Size,” for instance, the new segment in V/H/S Halloween from writer-director Casper Kelly wherein adults go trick-‘r-treating in full-costume, and two of them speak to the irony-poisoned moment of Gen-Z while dressing as “Found Footage Filmmakers.” As the unsuspecting victims of the most comical of the new V/H/S segments, these cats wind up bedeviled by what Kelly gleefully describes as Willy Wonka but in Hell.

“It’s just the joy of being scared in a safe way,” Kelly says about the segment that features adults ignoring the “Please Take One” sign over a bowl of candy and getting dragged down to a netherworld where the chocolate is made. Let’s just say the ingredients include more than milk and coco. Says Kelly, “I just wish [candymaking] was more inventive, but maybe I’m wrong…. People are trying to do weird things now, like peanut butter cups with cinnamon in it, but I wish they were doing more inventive candies, we’ve had the same ones for all our lives.”

An interesting thing about setting all of this V/H/S segments around a single holiday and cultural event is how many motifs unintentionally run throughout the wildly different shorts. For instance, the cosmic punishment of ignoring a “Please Take One” sign occurs more than once in Halloween, as does fallout from partaking in an annual tradition that inspires you to consume mass-produced candies and foods.

“If your favorite drink is diet soda, uh oh,” jokes Scottish filmmaker Bryan M. Ferguson, the director of the wrap-around short “Diet Phantasma.” He continues, “I just thought it was funny because we don’t know what we put in our bodies, especially you folks in the States. You guys are like [possessed] with chemicals. Everything that gets exported to the UK from here is a different version of it, so I thought let’s make something and have the guy be an American testing on the idiots in the UK.”

There’s cheeky cynicism here—which can sometimes careens into outright nihilism, as is V/H/S’ wont—but more so than previous installments, this chapter of the franchise seems determined to celebrate what Norman notes is the spirit of the holiday. But then, he and Pitt have an especially strong gateway for that in their backyard since they count a seven-time Oscar-winning makeup design artist, Rick Baker, as a neighbor and pal.