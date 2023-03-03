Unwelcome Ending: Redcaps, Alternate Scenes and What a Sequel Could Look Like

What would push people like that to act violently? Well that’s where the ending of the film takes us – we break down what goes down and what it means.

What are Redcaps and what do they do?

The violent little goblins in the movie, which must be fed to avoid an attack, are lifted from folklore. They are murderous mini-people who carry pikes and like to dip their caps in the blood of their victims.

“I was leaning towards the fantastical, I don’t want to do the kind of kitchen sink version of this story. I want to do a version where the screen is a window into a world that you’ve never really seen before,” says Wright.

“What appealed to me about them was that they felt like the antithesis of leprechauns. Leprechauns are the sort of Irish cliche that all Irish people really can’t stand. They felt much nastier than that. They sounded like they enjoyed violence. I think when you watch a movie you might really enjoy that sort of freedom and glee because it’s goblin gnomes. It’s not somebody in your living room”.

In the movie Jamie and Maya are told by Niamh (Niamh Cusack) that they must leave a bit of liver out every night for the Recaps who live in the garden they have inherited from Jamie’s late aunt Maeve. Niamh also says that Maeve had a daughter who was taken by the Recaps as part of a deal to save the life of the girl’s father.

The Redcaps kill Eoin – the abused son of ‘Daddy’ Whelan (Colm McCarthy) when he attacks Maya. Later Maya makes a deal with the Recaps after the rest of the Whelan family (including Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) put the couple under siege.