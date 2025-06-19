Tribeca Film Festival 2025: The Best Things We Saw

Bleecker Street / Tribeca

Relay

There is a certain mythology that comes with the cinematic idea of a whistleblower. It involves grand acknowledgements of courage and bravery, and maybe sometimes a nod toward the isolation. It’s the image of the lone hero standing up to do what’s right. In other words, it can feel pretty far removed from what’s going on in the world right now. Which might be why director David Mackenzie’s (Hell or High Water) throwback to 1970s paranoia cinema hits with bleakly honesty right now.

Relay is not about the whistleblower putting up the good fight, but the whistleblower who lived long enough to regret (almost) dying the hero. Now she just wants to find a way to take it all back. Thus enters the story of Sarah (Lily James), a PhD at a pesticide conglomerate who took records about her company burying disturbing test results. By the time we meet her, however, she’s desperate to return them after months of harassment and surveillance. Unfortunately the company’s goons want more than just the documents to guarantee her silence. Hence she finds herself working with Ash (Riz Ahmed), a fixer she is never supposed to meet in person and who has a knack for giving whistleblowers the best they can hope for: a tomorrow without looking over their shoulder.

What’s striking about Relay is how little its two leads share a scene. Until the third act, Sarah and Ash communicate strictly through a technology so antiquated that you, like the corporate muscles, are stunned it still exists: a telecommunications service that interprets calls between those who are hearing-disabled and those who are not. Mind you, in this film Ahmed’s character hears just fine. Still, his experience at playing a deaf person in Sound of Metal comes in poignant handy since he must once again portray a person so alone in the world he barely has a reason to speak. His eyes are screaming though, crying out bottomless rage and endless regret, especially as he looks longingly at James through her windows. It’s a bit like if Gene Hackman entertained ideas of romance in The Conversation. Some late third act plot contrivances overplay their hand, but Relay is a taut cat and mouse game where the entire board is run out of a kitten cafe. – David Crow

Tribeca

Tow

Often “ripped from the headlines” stories end in heartbreak or catastrophe. So when one comes along that inspires hope, we have to share it in full. In 2018, The Seattle Times wrote about a woman named Amanda Ogle in a piece titled “A $21,634 bill? How a homeless woman fought her way out of tow-company hell.” The piece only begins to scratch the surface of Ogle’s perseverance, but thankfully it’s explored in-depth in Tow, which had its world premiere at Tribeca.

Helmed by veteran television director Stephanie Laing, the inspired-by-a-true story film centers on Ogle’s plight as an unhoused individual fighting a broken system after her car is stolen, towed, sold, and then held hostage by a towing company for over a year as they added charge after charge to her bill. Laing and screenwriters Jonathan Keasey, Brant Boivin, Annie Weisman are smart to widen the aperture beyond the legal battle through an examination of society’s preconceived notions about addiction and homelessness. Helping their case is a tremendous lead turn by Rose Bryne, who brings Ogle’s story through an affecting exploration of a mother’s will to reunite with her estranged daughter.

As Ogle picks up the pieces of her life at a women’s shelter, each supporting role in a deep ensemble adds layers, from Octavia Spencer as the shelter manager to The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa as a young lawyer on a mission to win her car back, and Ariana DeBose and Demi Lovato’s characters who are at different points of motherhood and wrestling their own demons. – CL