Philippou Brothers Show ‘90s Kids Credentials Talking Mouse Hunt and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

He continues, “The performances in this film are so incredible and I love Betty Davis to death, and it feels like her whole career was building up to this moment where it felt like she would just exercise this muscle that I feel like she was getting ready to flex her entire life. There is just something about the way [Davis and Joan Crawford] acted off each other, and there was such a build up to this movie coming out where people were saying, ‘It was going to flop. It was going to be terrible. It was going to be schlock.’ And then when it came out and had these powerful performances from both of these actors, it blew the world away.”

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

It was the kind of titanic turn that inspired Sally Hawkins’ role in Bring Her Back as a foster mother who lost a daughter due to tragedy before taking in the film’s central protagonists, Andy and Piper (Billy Barrett and Sora Wong).

“It was so terrifying working with one of those bigger actors because we were so afraid of egos,” Michael explains. “We had an idea in our head of what that would be like, and Sally is just so down to Earth and she read the script and loved it, and wanted to chat, and from that initial conversation she was so amazing to talk to. And straight away, two minutes into meeting her, I was like ‘oh my God! We have to fucking have her, she’s the best.’”

… For prep they even decided to have a movie night of sorts by watching Baby Jane.

“One of the most magical moments of that whole production was on one of the weekends and watching Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? with Sally Hawkins and talking about the performances,” Danny reveals. “She’s so good at looking at somebody, even someone in real life, and she’ll do these hilarious impersonations of different crew members. And she was able to look at those characters and mimic them and perform them, and she’s so incredible in real life and so incredible.”

Michael furthermore reveals that soon afterward, the three of them, as well as co-star Billy Barratt, decided for a gag to go ding-dong dashing at one in the morning. (Ding-dong dashing is the prank where one rings a doorbell or knocks on a front door and then runs away before the occupant answers.)