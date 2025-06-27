Tribeca Festival 2025 Round-Up: Everything We Saw

That is certainly where this writer knows them from and the same goes for the director of the new documentary about the show, Matt Perniciaro. “Everyone knows members of this group, but they don’t necessarily know where it all started,” he says. Their style of comedy also grew from a place that most comedy groups don’t jump start their careers from. David Wain explains, “We came up as a sketch group made up of film students at NYU. It wasn’t an improv group. We were as much about making film shorts, as we were about creating sketches.”

While their style may be well known and almost mainstream to many viewers now, that wasn’t the case when they first started. It was almost as if they were the punk rock kids of comedy. “We thought we were really cool. We started out of the gate with this anti-establishment mentality,” Kerri Kenny-Silver says. “I think it’s possibly from high school and feeling like you don’t necessarily fit in here and then you find this band of weirdos.” Fellow cast member Todd Holoubeck follows up, “Nobody asked for The Sex Pistols but they got The Sex Pistols. Nobody asked for The State, but they got The State.”

Whether you’re a massive fan of The State or just someone who recognizes some of the most well known faces in comedy, you’re doing yourself a disservice by not checking out Long Live The State once you can.

Rosemead

Guests: Lucy Liu and Eric Lin

Modern day perceptions of mental health care are much kinder and more open-minded than they once were. Still, too many stigmas persist throughout the general public. Based on real events, this directorial debut of cinematographer Eric Lin focuses on the lives of Irene (Lucy Liu), and her son Joe (Lawrence Shou), a diagnosed schizophrenic who battles with his condition since the passing of his father. Hiding her own terminal cancer diagnosis from many, including Joe, Irene fights to take care of Joe as his mental state spirals out of control.

While the themes of Rosemead are universal, Lucy Liu reports that the film speaks directly to some stigmas that perpetuate the Chinese community. “It is a stigma that is very current…a lot of times people say there is just a lot of pressure and stress from school; it’s going to be fine. Just keep pushing through it,” Liu says. “And I think that is what this movie is trying to bring to light. The idea that it’s something we sweep under the rug and we find embarrassing and we try to create a face that is different from what is reality.”