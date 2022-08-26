Three Thousand Years of Longing Review: George Miller’s Latest Left Turn

There’s no question that Australian filmmaker and all-around eccentric genius George Miller has had one of the most eclectic directorial journeys in cinema. He’s only directed 10 ¼ features, and out of those, only three are standalone films (the quarter-feature, by the way, is the “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet” segment in 1983’s The Twilight Zone: The Movie, easily the best portion of the film). Four of his movies comprise perhaps the greatest post-apocalyptic action series of all time, while three more are…part of beloved and/or successful children’s franchises. It’s an odd resume, to say the least.

Which brings us to his latest venture, Three Thousand Years of Longing, based on the novella “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt. Following his 2015 masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road, the new film is about as far away from that visceral, high-octane desert epic as one could get, especially since it largely takes place between two characters in one hotel room. Of course, one of those characters is a Djinn, played with majesty, empathy, and tremendous compassion by Idris Elba, so the film isn’t exactly a sitting room two-hander.

The other character, played by Tilda Swinton, is Dr. Alithea Binnie. A professor of “narratology” – the study of stories and narrative structure throughout history – Alithea seems happy in life, engaged with her work, and enjoys her travels and the company of friends. Out shopping while at a conference in Istanbul, she purchases an exotic glass bottle, and once she gets it back to her room, she inadvertently releases the Djinn inside, who of course offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

Alithea’s initial reaction to the Djinn’s appearance is natural: she thinks she’s going mad. But once she ascertains that he’s actually real, she also realizes that her skills are especially useful in this scenario: she’s well-versed in the many stories throughout the ages of wishes gone bad and wishes ill-conceived. So she delays making her own, demanding that the Djinn tell her his story first – a millennia-spanning tale of love, loss, and grief that eventually makes Alithea realize what she may really want.