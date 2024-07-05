Inside Out 2 Reveals the Secret of Making a Good Pixar Sequel

Past Pixar sequels haven’t mustered nearly the same level of empathy or connection between moviegoers and new characters. Often the studio capitalizes on bit additions who are better at delivering one-liners than adding substance to the story. Fluke and Rudder (Idris Elba and Dominic West) come to mind from Finding Dory.

Everyone remembers suffering from painful trepidations and overwhelming mental health problems as a teenager. Anxiety hits home in the most melancholy way because she’s relatable yet charming. She demonstrates the danger of letting our fears control us and gives the characters from the first movie a space to come in for the save. She’s completely fleshed out and not just a one-off afterthought addition.

Other Inside Out 2 additions, such as Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), work as perfect side characters who don’t annoy the audience nor steal too much screen time from the favorites of the original Inside Out. Director Kelsey Mann found a balance in character development that Pixar should try hard to emulate when they undoubtedly return to the sequel well in the years to come.

Crafting a Story That Needs to Be Told

One of the biggest faux pas in Hollywood, and with Pixar specifically, is the creation of a sequel that doesn’t justify returning to this tale and this set of characters. These follow-ups have little to no genuine respect for the first movie in the series because they just retell that film’s story (think Incredibles 2) or they make the sidekick character into the star without realizing they don’t belong as a headliner (think Cars 2). Inside Out 2 proved to be a prescient and modern story that audiences of all ages can take to heart because it didn’t fall into any of these traps.

A great Pixar sequel should change the way we think about the characters, even when going back and re-watching the first film. Monsters University is the most recent film to accomplish this goal before Inside Out 2, albeit as sas prequel. It used a heartfelt, lighthearted tone to convey the relationship of Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) before the events of Monsters, Inc. By creating a coherent timeline of events and contributing to the growth of the characters in the original film, Pixar compounded the legacy of Monsters, Inc. rather than watering it down as they did with Cars 2 and Incredibles 2 (to an extent).

Incredibles 2 was a movie that of course had a commercial reason to exist because the first movie was so beloved, but Pixar took the safest (and some might say laziest) course in plotting out the narrative and character development. Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) and Helen Parr (Holly Hunter) switch roles but the story plays out in exactly the same way. There was no attempt to innovate or show growth within the Parr family. It is yet another tale of one spouse deceiving the other while being a superhero. The protagonists all stay stagnant.