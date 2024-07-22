Twisters: Let Beautiful People Kiss Again, Hollywood!

Oh yeah, that’s because Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung shot the scene, but used an alternate ending. In the finished film, Tyler and Kate just trade looks of admiration and perhaps attraction. But they never act upon it.

The kissing shot has made its way to social media though, albeit in the form of cell phone footage from the shoot. Still, even in that imperfect form, it’s hard to watch the kiss footage and not worry that mainstream movies are still so scared of sex that they won’t even show a kiss, not even from actors as attractive as Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

always remember what they took from us https://t.co/bnZaDe9eJV pic.twitter.com/YYzsalplza — Sarah | glen powell summer 🌪️ (@sydglenx) July 20, 2024

Twisting Away From Romance

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Chung justifies his decision to avoid kissing by pointing to the spirit of the times. “I feel like audiences are in a different place now in terms of wanting a kiss or not wanting a kiss,” he said. “I actually tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it’s not because of their performance of the kiss.”

“I think it’s a better ending,” Chung continued to argue. “And I think that people who want a kiss within it, they can probably assume that these guys will kiss someday. And maybe we can give them privacy for that. In a way, this ending is a means to make sure that we really wrap things up with it in a celebratory, good way.”

He even goes so far as to suggest that avoiding the kiss better serves Kate as a character. “If it ends on the kiss, then it makes it seem as though that’s what Kate’s journey was all about, to end up with a kiss,” he reasoned. “But instead it’s better that it ends with her being able to continue doing what she’s doing with a smile on her face.”

There’s some logic behind Chung’s argument. After all, how many male-centric stories have ended with the good guy getting the girl, thus reducing women to rewards for the hero? It’s easy to see why Chung wouldn’t want to continue such objectification, even if it flips genders. And if, as Powell and Edgar-Jones told Collider, the note to avoid a kiss indeed came from none other than Steven Spielberg, then the choice becomes even more deceptively persuasive.