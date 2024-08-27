The NeverEnding Story Scene So Traumatic It Damaged a Generation and Birthed a Legend

“The horse did not really die despite what has been said throughout the years,” Petersen said before his own passing in 2022. “First of all, we had two identical horses that played Artax. They were so beautiful. They were trained for a long, long time by a professional horse handler with this impossible task for a horse to, without resistance, sink slowly down in the mud all the way up to their head. It did not go over their head, no horse would ever do that.”

It apparently took months to train one or both “Artax” performers to rehearse the scene, and if you notice the film does indeed never show Artax’s head go beneath the bog; we simply see it resist a boy trying to pull on its mouth with all his strength. Hathaway also vividly recalled filming that tug of war to EW.

“I feel like I sent people to therapy over that scene with Artax,” the actor said. “The horse they used was really wonderful and they spent a couple of months teaching her to be ok with being up to her neck with water. That’s something unfamiliar for them. So the way we did that scene was that they had this little elevator under the water that slowly dropped the horse lower and lower. When it got to its chin area, we’d cut the scene. That one scene took over two and a half weeks… [but] they were more careful with that horse than they were with me! I got hurt a hell of a lot more. The horse was definitely looked after well.”

Like so many urban legends and behind-the-scenes gossips that are shared like the holy word, the Artax tall tale is completely made up—almost quaintly so considering the movie noticeably cuts before showing the horse underwater. Yet its enduring quality speaks to a few things both lost and gained by our collective culture today.

In its own weird way, this rumor is a compliment to Petersen, Hathaway, and everyone who worked on The NeverEnding Story. The scene in the movie is so effectively sad and despairing that it left a permanent mark on the psyche of Gen X and “elder” millennial children everywhere. With the simplicity of a fairytale, the sequence provides a safe space to introduce the idea of depression, sadness, and even death to a child. While many of the film’s intended audience were hopefully too young to understand true mortality, the loss of Artax mirrors the death of a beloved pet they might be familiar with, and allows them to grapple with those emotions in a setting that also has a happy ending (spoiler: Artax comes back at the end!).

The scene engrosses the viewer in the stakes of Atreyu’s mission—his horse died!—while also providing a cathartic release of emotions in a fantasy setting. Even by ‘80s kids movies standards, the death of Artax is fairly brutal, but not that much more than when Old Yeller was put down a generation earlier, or when Mufasa died in the aforementioned The Lion King a decade later. But because it is near impossible to imagine a modern family film doing a scene like this speaks to something that has been lost.