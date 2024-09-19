The Movie That Broke Steve Martin’s Heart

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is proving to be a particularly dark one for Charles Haden-Savage, Steve Martin’s lovably tone deaf TV star of yesteryear. Of course things have always been somewhat grim for the character. In the first season, his girlfriend tried to kill him, and in the third his big Broadway break went up in smoke. Still, Martin usually plays Charles’ missteps as a source of comedy. But when the first episode this year ended on an unshakably tragic note, with Charles holding the ashes of his best friend of 30-odd years, it hit differently this time. You saw Martin’s hurt. You felt his desolation.

It’s an element of Martin’s persona which is often overlooked by fans and critics alike, but it has been there since the beginning of his film career—or at least since his second movie. While mostly remembered these days, if at all, as a pop culture curio in which audiences could see Steve Martin do some impressive tap dance numbers, Pennies from Heaven (1981) was only Martin’s sophomore effort as a leading man after successfully transitioning from stand-up comedy to the big screen. Released in the same year that Martin decided to step away from stand-up for good—a vow he mostly kept—Pennies from Heaven was intended as a turning point for the actor. And it was, although not in the way he necessarily planned for.

While receiving mostly positive notices from critics at the time, Pennies from Heaven was rejected at the box office where the movie grossed $9 million in the U.S., less than half its $22 million budget. Like so many contemporary musicals of its era, Pennies failed to find an audience. But for Martin what hurt more was that his artistic attempts to veer toward something so ambitious, so bold, and frankly so bleak was also dismissed.

In the aftermath, Martin would pivot to the type of movies he is now most famous for: feel-good comedies that mostly play to all audiences. Nonetheless, when you squint, many of his characters still have that bleeding heart which made Pennies from Heaven sing before breaking into a million pieces.