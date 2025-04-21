The Greatest Black Vampires in Cinema

Blacula – Blacula (1972)

Blacula is the grandaddy of all Black vampires. During the peak of the Blaxploitation era, when you had all your action heroes like Shaft and Cleopatra Jones, Blacula was the first with fangs. William Marshall starred as African prince Mamuwalde, who is bitten by a racist Count Dracula after he refused to let him buy his wife Luva (Vonetta McGee) as a slave. Cursed and put into a deep slumber, Mamuwalde wakes up in ‘70s LA.

Much like the now commonplace vampire tropes, he falls for his reincarnated form of the woman he once lost. Blacula’s defines camp, which is fitting for the Blakxploitation era and befitting the subgenre’s pantheon. Without him, the remaining entries on this list wouldn’t exist.

Ganja and Hess – Ganja and Hess (1973)

The year after Blacula released, writer/director Bill Gunn offered a more unique, sophisticated, and romantic take on Black vampirism. Oh, to be in the ‘70s and eating with two Black vampire movies! In Ganja and Hess, Dr. Hess Green (Duane Jones) and Ganja (Marlene Clark) are united in grief over the passing of Green’s assistant and Ganja’s husband, George (Gunn). Together they find renewal and love with each other.

It also happens that Hess sucked the blood out of George (Gunn) after he was stabbed with an ancient blood-sucking African tribe’s dagger, right before George off’d himself. Oh, and that same dagger turned him into a vampire. No biggie. Ganja is soon turned into a vampire too after learning the truth, and it’s insanely romantic. Green and Ganja offered a profoundly rich and experimental depiction of Black love. They are true vampire couple goals. Screw Edward and Bella!

Katrina – Vamp (1986)

In a time when R-rated sex comedies were the rage, Vamp was a neon-drenched Gothic alternative that leaned harder in its horror than comedy. But British musician and dancer Grace Jones was worth the movie’s price of admission. She was such an icon during the ‘80s that it was the whole marketing angle for Vamp! Hell, she was the reason why Vamp is relatively watchable now.

As Katrina, this relatively silent but deadly vampire masked in mosaic makeup done by the late Keith Haring, gives some unfunny frat boys oh, so much hell in the span of a single unfortunate night. Whenever she’s onscreen, Katrina invokes so much menace, which matches the Gothic ‘80s aesthetic and makes for a valiant foe who is mesmerizing in every frame. Hell, she should’ve won in the end. I’m starting a new petition. Let’s get it going #JusticeforKatrina.