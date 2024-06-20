The Gene Wilder Scene in Blazing Saddles That Speaks to His Genius

“Are we awake?” asks Bart, fully aware of the ridiculous sight. “Are we Black?” responds the Kid. When Bart answers in the affirmative, the Kid continues. “We’re awake. But we’re very puzzled.”

The exchange falls in line with the absurdity of the movie, and its both cartoonish and satirical aspects. It also shows off Wilder’s comic skills, which is the secret ingredient that makes Blazing Saddles an enduring classic.

Wilder delivers his lines with an unbothered drawl, a gentleness that acknowledges the strangeness of his situation but doesn’t go too broad or silly. Wilder doesn’t compete with Little for the screen. Rather he takes the gags as they come to him, leaving space for Little to go broad with Bart.

Just before Bart’s battle with the bestial Mongo (Alex Karras), one of the most looney sections of the film, the Kid shaves and chats with the sheriff. The scene serves to establish the connection between the two. Bart laughs through his frustration at the bigotry of the people of Rock Ridge and encourages the Kid to get back on the wagon as he’s drying out. But before anything can get too sincere, we’re reminded that this is a Mel Brooks movie, which means we must not go more than two minutes without a joke (this is not a complaint, to be clear). So the conversation has a gag in the middle, in which Bart hands the Kid a joint.

“Listen, Bart,” he says, his voice in a high falsetto before dropping back to its normal tone. Despite the funny voice, Wilder never drops the Kid’s look of concern for Bart from his face. He plays the scene straight and lets the gag stand for itself.

When Bart reunites with his friends, the Kid hangs back as they celebrate, at least until a group of baddies descend upon them. Even then, Wilder keeps a straight face when disarming the villains, letting everyone else celebrate the joke about his preposterous speed.