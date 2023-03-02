The Flash: Red Death Revealed and What’s Next for Chester and Allegra

“I love it. It’s really intense,” Brandon McKnight, who plays Team Flash tech expert Chester P. Runk, tells Den of Geek. “In terms of ranking the Big Bads, The Red Death is up there, just because the team has never faced someone who is as savvy as The Red Death is. The team has gone up against really powerful people; they’ve gone up against really smart people. But now you have somebody who’s literally Batwoman you know what I mean? Somebody with those kinds of brains, who is a tactician of sorts, who also has speed. It’s a lot.”

McKnight calls the conclusion of the Red Death story “mind-blowing,” and insists that fans have no idea what’s coming in next week’s installment.

“I’ll tell you right now, whatever you think it might be—because I’ve seen a lot of predictions about what this next episode is going to be, but nobody’s gotten it right,” he laughs. “That’s what I’ll say about that: Everybody’s wrong. Just whatever you’re thinking—nope.”

And according to McKnight, things won’t slow down between now and the series finale either.

“This is going to be our shortest season, unfortunately,” he says. “But we go through so many twists and turns in the span of the few episodes that we’re doing that it’s like every character gets pushed to the bring and tested in multiple ways. Everybody on Team Flash has some form of an emotional and personal journey that they have to embark on and figure out, while also dealing with some of the craziest villains and situations. It’s huge. It is enormous. A rollercoaster ride for sure.”

However, The Flash’s final season doesn’t just have to see the Red Death, and whatever other villains are lurking in its remaining episodes, defeated. It also has to wrap up the stories of its beloved central characters, and for Chester, that means looking toward the future—and deciding what kind of person he’s going to become.