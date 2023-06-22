The Flash Confirms a Major DC Villain Theory

Speaking to The Playlist, Muschietti confirmed, “Well, Reverse-Flash is the elephant in the room, right?” Expanding on where he sees the story going, he added, “It feels like you can’t make another movie without addressing the one that, in all accounts, is the murderer of Barry’s mom. So, it feels like the big villain.”

There have been many to wear the mantle of Reverse-Flash, although Thawne is the most iconic, also taking on the moniker of Professor Zoom and being something of the Scarlet Speedster’s own Joker since his introduction in 1963’s The Flash #139. The idea of Barry’s tragic childhood without his mother was a more modern interpretation, with 2009’s The Flash: Rebirth containing the jaw-dropping reveal that Thawne was responsible for Nora’s murder. This seminal event led into Flashpoint, where Barry created an alternate timeline to try and stop Thawne from killing his mother.

Some thought Thawne would be the big bad of The Flash or Miller’s younger version of Barry would become a revamped version of Reverse-Flash. Things didn’t quite play out this way, with past Barry instead becoming Dark Flash and evolving into a deformed monster hellbent on saving Nora, Michael Keaton’s Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. There are of course elements of Reverse-Flash here, with Dark Flash’s story being similar to Daniel West, the brother of Iris West in the comics who went back in time to kill their abusive father, inadvertently picking up pieces of shrapnel as a sort of Speed Force armor.

None of the characters in The Flash seem too bothered with finding out who killed Nora before the credits roll. Still, it makes sense that the identity of Nora’s killer would stay true to the comics. It’s easy to imagine a sequel where Barry is forced to confront his mother’s killer, similar to how Jack Nicholson’s Joker was responsible for the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne in 1989’s Batman.

No matter what you think of The Flash’s villain reveal, it pulled the rug from underneath those who assumed Michael Shannon’s returning General Zod would get top billing as the main villain. Muschietti seemingly has no shortage of ideas for what could happen next, with the director also giving the nod to the Turtle and Gorilla Grodd as villains he’d like to see further down the line. Even if a sequel to The Flash never materializes – and despite Miller’s future with the franchise in a very uncertain place – The Flash ends with more than enough plot threads for Barry Allen to return in James Gunn’s revamped DCU and seek justice for Nora.