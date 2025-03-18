The Electric State Confirms How Sci-FI Stories Use A.I. Characters Must Change

It’s because in the year 2025, AI is here. It’s real. And it’s terrible. What once seemed like a far away thought exercise about technological evolution and human consciousness has become a fact of our daily existence, and one that raises immediate moral questions which pop culture can no longer avoid.

The Evolution of Fictional AI

Within the montage of images and soundbites that serve as exposition in The Electric State‘s first 10 minutes comes a CNN debate between a human and a robot. “We deserve the right to liberty,” insists the trash-can shaped robot. “We deserve freedom from servitude.”

“No, they deserve the right to work for me when I plug them in,” responds the human host. “And when they don’t, it’s off to the garbage dump.”

The robot debater responds in horror, as if the host just suggested genocide, which suggests the beginning of an interesting dialogue. But The Electric State has no interest in exploring sentience and the develop of technology. Instead it goes onto just show images of robots battling humans, leading armies against human militaries, and scaring regular people in public spaces.

None of these images will be very surprising to people who have watched a movie before. Way back in 1999, the Wachowskis told us about a synthetic world created by machines who wanted to use humans as batteries. In 1984, Cameron described a war between humans and machines after Skynet became self aware. Long before that, the covers of 1950s sci-fi magazines depicted robots rounding humans into camps and Computo killed one of Triplicate Girl’s duplicates in Adventure Comics #341 (1966).

Sometimes these stories served to question the very nature of being. The Philip K. Dick story “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sleep?” (1968) and its film adaptation Blade Runner (1982) force us to consider the true difference between organic and artificial sentience. In 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), HAL 9000 becomes self aware and even defends itself when perceiving humans as a threat to its mission. The great Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “The Measure of a Man” (1988) contends that the synthetic life form Data is precisely the type of new life that futuristic explorers seek to find.