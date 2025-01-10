The Best Thing About Den of Thieves 2 Is an NWA Shoutout

In almost every respect, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is an improvement on its 2018 predecessor. Eschewing a seedy, neo-noir aesthetic in the tradition of Michael Mann in favor of the French Riviera, Pantera at times feels like a vacation movie for Gerard Butler’s Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie Wilson. Seven years after the pair left their cat and mouse games between a good thief and a mean cop with the thief having the upper hand, the sequel is generally a lot more fun as the two work in simpatico on the same side in a sunny locale.

The best stretches of Den of Thieves 2 are thus the scenes of Butler and Jackson just vibing by the Mediterranean and doing their own version of a buddy comedy despite the fact that this movie is ostensibly about hardboiled tough guys with scruffy necks and lousy alimony payments. The setup is Nick may (or may not) be tempted to join a big heist Donnie’s got cooking, but it’s when the pair are just enjoying their down time—and the movie savoring their chemistry—that Den of Thieves 2’s bland machismo gives way to genuine entertainment.

And the best bit is a shoutout Den makes toward Jackson’s family heritage and a lyric so iconic that it’s still quoted to this day in a movie about cops and robbers.

The sequence in question occurs at the midpoint after Nick’s showed up in Donnie’s swanky condo overlooking the Nice skyline. It is here Donnie is unconvincingly posing as a French financier who never speaks French. Somehow this front has conned actual natives into getting into business with him, and aroused the attention of Butler’s swaggering, hard-drinking and hard-partying “hunter” of criminals. By this time old Nick’s life is a proper shitshow too. The movie begins with him in divorce court where we quickly ascertain he has lost all custody to his children. Meanwhile he’s apparently been fired from the LAPD and (unbeknownst to Donnie) is doing some tentative work for the Feds.