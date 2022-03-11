The Batman Comic You Should Read After Seeing the Movie

Mattson Tomlin: What a big question. You know, I think that my entry was definitely Batman: The Animated Series. There’s something about that show. It was for kids, but it was so adult. He’s a scary “I am the night, I am vengeance” kind of guy, but also a real empath, who cared about people in a way, that’s kind of disarming and not so on-the-nose. It really made use of all of the characters in this wonderful way that only the comics otherwise managed to do.

Batman can be so many different things. I think that’s why he’s such an enduring character. At this point, the version that I like the most, and that I respond to the most is the one that feels real, that feels like this could actually happen… I love the first hour of Batman Begins. Because in that hour, you kind of feel like this could really happen. I just have to find the right freighter shipping container to China, and I’ll be well on my way to becoming Batman. It feels so much like a domino effect where this could be something that happens in this world. That’s a really exciting version.

That realism permeates every page of The Imposter. Within this very grounded, realistic Batman story, there are also elements of the wider Batman world and teases of what may be to come in lots of different ways. When did this story first start kind of percolating in your brain?

It’s kind of a weird one to talk about in the right way. It’s not completely unknown that I spent a little bit of time working on the new movie that Matt Reeves directed and co-wrote with Peter Craig. I don’t have credit on that movie, so in some ways, I kind of have to pretend like I’m not a part of that. But [The Imposter] was very much born out of my time getting to work alongside Matt Reeves and going, okay, there is so much of this very real version of Batman that I really respond to and love. And looking at what the comics were doing and are doing, there are a lot of more fantastical versions of Batman on the page right now and over the last 15 years or so in a way that I think is really great and has that kind of almost Batman as a swashbuckler feel. But there aren’t a lot of Batman: Year Ones.

I love Batman: Earth One for this reason, because it felt so real. It just kind of felt like there’s room for some more of those…[and] the movie is so much Matt Reeves, and there’s ideas that I was having that don’t apply to the movie. So I found myself wondering what would just my version look like? What are some of the things that I would do?

One of the first things that came to mind was how I love the characters of Alfred and Jim Gordon. I think that those are interesting, valid characters. But at the same time, they can be narrative crutches. They can be the characters that just make everything okay or show up and save the day and offer the words of counsel when they need to. I’ve never seen a version of Batman where those characters are taken out of the equation in an emotionally devastating way. You have Batman Beyond where those characters are dead. But you don’t have the version where they were never really there to begin with. Once you take out some of the pieces and start to make the whole fixture wobbly, that puts you into a new narrative space that for me was kind of like, despite the fact that it’s 82 years old, there’s still a way to make this feel new and different.