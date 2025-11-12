The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Meet Your New Favorite Character Rosalina
Rosalina is prepared to win over Mario movie fans, just like she did with the gamers.
The first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie features a lot of familiar faces and voices. There’s Jack Black as Bowser, Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, etc. We even get a new favorite with Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., bringing in a new dimension from the games. But the most significant character is the one who only gets a couple lines in the trailer, even if the person speaking them is notable.
The trailer features Rosalina, voiced by Brie Larson. Although a relatively recent addition to the Super Mario canon, Rosalina has already endeared herself to gamers, and she’s sure to do the same for moviegoers.
Rosalina debuted, appropriately enough, in Super Mario Galaxy, the 2007 video game for the Nintendo Wii. While Galaxy contains the standard Mario plot in which Bowser kidnaps Princess Peach, forcing Mario and his brother Luigi to travel the cosmos to rescue her, director Yoshiaki Koizumi adds another wrinkle in the form of Rosalina.
Rosalina lives within the Cosmic Observatory alongside Lumas, living star creatures (like the adorable lil’ nihilist previously seen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. When Bowser steals the Power Stars from the Cosmic Observatory to make his escape with Peach, Rosalina tasks Mario with recovering the Stars so that she can turn the Observatory into a rocket to chase after his beloved.
In other words, Rosalina serves as a gameplay driver in Super Mario Galaxy, giving a reason for the star collecting mechanic of the title. Were she just that, she probably wouldn’t have garnered the fan-following she has. However, Rosalina has won over so many gamers because backstory that unfolds throughout Mario’s adventure. Through a storybook conceit, players learn that the orphaned Rosalina helped reunite a Luma with its parents when she was a girl, and has since become something of a mother figure for all of the star creatures.
That combination of familial warmth and cosmic reach makes Rosalina an ethereal figure, a warm and reassuring character at the center of the Mario universe. Later games in the franchise only underscore those qualities. In 2010’s Super Mario Galaxy 2, Rosalina initially appears as a Cosmic Spirit who aids Mario, particularly when the player dies too many times. Later, she sends support to Baby Mario and tells the Lumas about magical Green Stars.
Since then, Rosalina has gone the way of most supporting characters in a Mario game, joining in on their racing and sports activities. Players can put Rosalina behind the steering wheel for Mario Kart, they can have her compete for the gold against Sonic the Hedgehog characters in Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and she can beat up Solid Snake in Super Smash Bros. Those who want to put Rosalina into more of a traditional adventure can choose her as the player character after unlocking her in Super Mario 3D World.
Fun as all of these off-shoot games are, they don’t get at the true appeal of the character, established in the two Super Mario Galaxy games. Rosalina represents a cosmic good that lends meaning to the Mario story. Fans love her for both her tragic backstory, and also for the enduring kindness she represents, especially as she meets out that kindness on a galactic scale.
We only get to see a few glimpses of Rosalina in the trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but it’s clear that Illumination has translated those elements for the film. Even when she takes down a giant robot created by Bowser Jr., Rosalina does it with simplicity, grace, and a great deal of power. Moviegoers may not know who she is yet, but Rosalina is clearly destined to become a new favorite.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases April 3, 2026.