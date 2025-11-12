The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Meet Your New Favorite Character Rosalina

In other words, Rosalina serves as a gameplay driver in Super Mario Galaxy, giving a reason for the star collecting mechanic of the title. Were she just that, she probably wouldn’t have garnered the fan-following she has. However, Rosalina has won over so many gamers because backstory that unfolds throughout Mario’s adventure. Through a storybook conceit, players learn that the orphaned Rosalina helped reunite a Luma with its parents when she was a girl, and has since become something of a mother figure for all of the star creatures.

That combination of familial warmth and cosmic reach makes Rosalina an ethereal figure, a warm and reassuring character at the center of the Mario universe. Later games in the franchise only underscore those qualities. In 2010’s Super Mario Galaxy 2, Rosalina initially appears as a Cosmic Spirit who aids Mario, particularly when the player dies too many times. Later, she sends support to Baby Mario and tells the Lumas about magical Green Stars.

Since then, Rosalina has gone the way of most supporting characters in a Mario game, joining in on their racing and sports activities. Players can put Rosalina behind the steering wheel for Mario Kart, they can have her compete for the gold against Sonic the Hedgehog characters in Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and she can beat up Solid Snake in Super Smash Bros. Those who want to put Rosalina into more of a traditional adventure can choose her as the player character after unlocking her in Super Mario 3D World.

Fun as all of these off-shoot games are, they don’t get at the true appeal of the character, established in the two Super Mario Galaxy games. Rosalina represents a cosmic good that lends meaning to the Mario story. Fans love her for both her tragic backstory, and also for the enduring kindness she represents, especially as she meets out that kindness on a galactic scale.

We only get to see a few glimpses of Rosalina in the trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but it’s clear that Illumination has translated those elements for the film. Even when she takes down a giant robot created by Bowser Jr., Rosalina does it with simplicity, grace, and a great deal of power. Moviegoers may not know who she is yet, but Rosalina is clearly destined to become a new favorite.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases April 3, 2026.