Sony Has a Marvel Hero Problem

Sony, in theory, has two separate Spider-Men that can act as their hero as they continue to build out their own shared continuity. Maguire’s iteration of Peter Parker would perhaps suit Spider-Man 4 more, a final sequel capping off Sam Raimi’s incredible directorial run with the character. But Garfield’s version of the web-slinger still has so much more to give. With a limited rogues gallery for the Amazing Spider-Man to face, Venom, Morbius, and Sony’s future antagonists could forge great new narratives for him to get involved with. There’s just one catch: whether it’s from the studio’s end or Andrew Garfield himself, right now there are no announced plans for that.

Sinister Six

Through all of this, Sony has had an idea that they have cultivated and teased, seemingly since Spider-Man was created. The Sinister Six has been an obsession of the studio dating back to the original trilogy. Villains galore have been introduced so that they can finally team-up. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 took its shot, and No Way Home came the closest yet. There’s a reason there were only five villains involved, to avoid that deadly confusion.

If there is one prediction to be made, it’s that Sony is trying to build their Sinister Six. Venom and Morbius seem like surefire inclusions, and some of their future projects would likely be involved as well. Vulture’s movement from the MCU into the Spider-Verse only increases the likelihood that a third member of the team has already been chosen. Yet, these characters have been presented as anti-heroes at best. They definitely aren’t sinister. Is this the Slightly Nice Six? And without a central hero or Spider-Man, why are these characters uniting in the first place? Who are they going to fight? These questions only add to the fandom conversation surrounding Sony’s master plan.

Kraven the Hunter

There’s been a lot of talk about Sony’s future releases, so it makes sense to tackle what those projects are. The idea behind all of these movies (and one TV show) is to bolster the blossoming Spider-Man universe, without the addition of a Spider-Man, but very few of these concepts and scheduled productions actually address the hero problem that’s emerging.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Quicksilver, Kraven the Hunter is currently being filmed. Featuring the infamous Spider-Man villain, this Marvel character has been pitched, in the past, as the ultimate predator. His obsession with hunting dangerous game matches his bloody lust for competition. Spidey has often been classed as his greatest challenge and he meets that threat head-on. The beloved narrative Kraven’s Last Hunt is the story that makes the most sense to adapt to the big screen, seeing the hunter finally kill Spider-Man and remorsefully take his place as a flawed anti-hero beneath the mask.

That’s not what Sony is doing, though. In their bid for either a central vigilante or a Sinister Six addition, the studio has pitched the character as an animal lover who will protect the environment at all costs. He’s still a rival to Spider-Man, but with Peter Parker missing and no catalyst to spark the conflict, there are definitely some question marks as to whether this is going to solve any of the issues the studio is currently faced with, and it’s fair to say that this is not the direction most would have tracked Kraven’s progress in.