Why the Producer of Dune and King Kong Threw Away the Rights to Silence of the Lambs

Manhunter may differ from later Harris adaptations, but it has an appeal all its own. Mann contrasts the workaday job of the FBI agents, under the control of Dennis Farina’s Crawford, with surreal scenes that match Harris’ sometimes delirious prose. The scene in which Noonan’s towering Dolarhyde reveals his Red Dragon persona, set to “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly, stands up to any scene in any Harris adaptation that followed.

And yet, Manhunter flopped. The movie earned back just half of its budget and critics dismissed it as style over substance, Mann’s Miami Vice aesthetic taken to the extreme. No one was more disappointed than De Laurentiis. “Manhunter was not Red Dragon,” De Laurentiis told The Guardian in 2001. “Manhunter was no good.” So when studio Orion Pictures came calling, De Laurentiis relinquished the rights for free.

Okay, it’s not quite that simple. Before Orion got involved, actor Gene Hackman made a play. Hackman had loved The Silence of the Lambs novel and spoke to Harris about bringing the project to the big screen. As Empire Magazine reported, Hackman had hoped to direct and star in the picture, playing the role of Crawford and casting John Hurt as Lecter and Michelle Pfeiffer as Clarice Starling. However, after 1988’s Mississippi Burning, Hackman decided against doing another dark and disturbing picture.

In the meantime, Orion Pictures took an interest in the project, and chose Jonathan Demme to direct. The duo had Harris’ blessing but still faced a problem: De Laurentiis. According to The Guardian, neither De Laurentiis nor his wife and partner Martha had even bothered to read The Silence of the Lambs when it released in 1988. So when Orion and Demme approached De Laurentiis about securing the rights, the producer and his partner let them go, free of charge.

Well, that’s not entirely accurate, either. The better word is “lent” the rights to Orion. Because when The Silence of the Lambs proved to be everything that De Laurentiis hoped Manhunter would be, his interest in the character returned immediately. Studios began to contact De Laurentiis about a sequel to Silence, eventually based on Harris’ bizarre follow-up novel, Hannibal. Knowing he had a position of power, De Laurentiis used his leverage to get his way with Universal, the studio that eventually made the Ridley Scott-directed Hannibal, in a move that affected Sam Raimi’s third Evil Dead movie (but that’s another story for another time).

The Ongoing Silence

The tangled rights to The Silence of the Lambs have made things messy post-Manhunter. Still wanting to capitalize on the wave of popularity around Anthony Hopkins’ interpretation of Lecter, De Laurentiis took another crack at Red Dragon. In one of the most serious downgrades of all time, De Laurentiis picked Brett Ratner to direct this second adaptation.