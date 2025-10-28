10 Years Later, A Sequel to The Last Witch Hunter Is Happening for Reasons

When your mind considers upcoming action sequels starring Vin Diesel, it might naturally choose a new Fast & Furious installment first. It might not immediately latch on to a sequel to the critically panned 2015 box office underwhelmer The Last Witch Hunter. But Hollywood is full of surprises! Said sequel is indeed moving forward and now eyeing a 2026 release date under the title The Last Witch Hunter 2: The Lion’s Oath.

Diesel, who starred as immortal knight Kaulder in the first film, shared an update on the sequel’s progress on Instagram this week, posting “Ten year anniversary! A decade ago, this weekend, Kaulder was first introduced… this year you have resurrected him….”

If you, like us, find this information baffling, you may also find some comfort in the knowledge that The Last Witch Hunter’s poor performance was not the leading factor in Lionsgate’s decision to set up a sequel a decade later. It was its popularity on streaming that did it. So, if you’ve checked it out on Prime Video or Netflix over the years, you are partially responsible for The Last Witch Hunter 2. Congratulations, or we’re sorry.

“The Last Witch Hunter has grown since its theatrical release into a global fan favorite, with audiences continuing to discover and rewatch it across every platform over the past decade,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said last month. “That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world.”