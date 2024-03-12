How Jesse Eisenberg Found the Human Side of Bigfoot for Sasquatch Sunset

Eisenberg stars in Sasquatch Sunset alongside Riley Keough, Christophe Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner — who co-directs with his brother, David Zellner — as members of a Bigfoot family. The movie, which was a clear labor of love for all involved, is not an easy one to categorize, according to the team.

Is Sasquatch Sunset a comedy? “Parts of it, yes,” says David Zellner, with a twinkle in his eye. “Everything we do kind of has a mix of comedy and pathos, so it’s kind of an intuitive process, which way it means one way or the other.” David sees the “broader jokes” as an entry point to the film, but he and his collaborators sought to embrace the “more tender human side of it when when that felt appropriate.”

Ultimately for Eisenberg, the enjoyment of the film comes from the way that it mirrors the human experience.

“It’s the link between humans and animals. [Sasquatches] have this incredible appeal of these things that are so close to us, and of course the narcissism of our species is fascinated by anything that’s so close to us, and yet also represents the id, the us without the anxieties of self-consciousness. It’s thrilling,” Eisenberg says. “

However, Eisenberg didn’t begin with such excitement. He admits he wasn’t even that into Bigfoot lore before he read the scripts and began shooting the movie. Eisenberg admits that when David Zellner first offered him the script, he first thought, “Oh, great! Well, I can’t wait to read it and never do it.” But it was that very human element that convinced him to sign up. “And then I got the script and, I’m sure I could speak for Christophe and Riley, within a page you realize this is not only a totally playable role, but this is a phenomenal acting role,” he says.

So, what separates each of these Sasquatch characters? Or are they all pure id?