SAG Nominee Snubs Reveal Continued Bias Against Non-English Movies in Oscar Race

In their absence, a few surprises slipped through the cracks, including Kate Hudson being nominated for Best Actress for her musical turn in Song Sung Blue, Jesse Plemons getting a nod for his unnerving lead work in Bugonia, and fan favorite turns by Odessa A’zion in Marty Supreme and Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners earning surprise nominations in Best Supporting Actress. Additionally Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein slipped into the Best Cast (picture) race for the fifth slot.

The complete shutout of foreign-language films is somewhat surprising, particularly in the case of Sentimental Value which features a respected American performer in Fanning, who has received two Best Actress nominations from SAG for her work on the TV series The Great. Furthermore, Skarsgård is no anomaly to the guild either and his film sees large portions of its story shot in English (hence Fanning’s participation). The movie has in fact been a perceived awards frontrunner ever since Trier picked up the Grand Prix prize earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

But here’s the thing: while the Academy’s tastes have increasingly broadened over the last decade to include international cinema, particularly if it becomes the toast of Cannes, SAG remains noticeably insular with its focus on American film production.

The most striking example of the Academy broadening its voting pool in this decade is Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite winning Best Picture in early 2020, yet the shift has been going strong for almost 10 years now. Since the beginning of this decade alone, we’ve seen four of the previous five Palme d’Or winners out of Cannes wind up nominated for Best Picture (Parasite, Triangle of Sadness, Anatomy of a Fall, and Anora, the last of which was admittedly the rare American film to win Cannes’ top prize). Moreover, Sandra Hüller was nominated for Best Actress for searing work in Anatomy of a Fall, as was Penelope Cruz for the Spanish Parallel Mothers. Best Director has also long proven a fruitful category for international perspective, with the likes of Alfonso Cuarón’s work in Roma and Paweł Pawlikowski’s in Cold War being nominated in the same year.

In a nutshell, the Academy’s tastes are broadening by virtue of having a larger share of members from outside the U.S. be invited into the fold. But SAG has remained slower to adapt. Consider, for instance, Anatomy of a Fall being snubbed by the guild for Best Cast and Best Actress in 2024 (in their place was likely the cast of The Color Purple and, perhaps more happily for pop culture enthusiasts, Margot Robbie via Barbie). Similarly, Cruz was snubbed for Parallel Mothers in the year that Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson were nominated for House of Gucci and Respect, respectively, while films like Drive My Car, Triangle of Sadness, and Roma were completely ignored. We will point out that SAG did, however, select Parasite for Outstanding Cast in 2020.

All of which might be to say that while SAG snubbed Moura and the actors of Sentimental Value, their chances for Oscar nominations did not end today. Viewing any of them as a potential dark horse candidate capable of winning their category just became a lot harder though.