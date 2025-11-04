Ryan Reynolds Takes Surprising Villain Role in Gilmore Girls Creator’s New Film

Ryan Reynolds is swapping heroics for wickedness for the first time in a while, as he’s set to play the villain in a new live-action film adaptation of the Eloise children’s books.

It’s a surprising move from Reynolds. Feel free to correct us in the comments, but it seems the last time the Canadian-born actor played a villain was all the way back in 2014, when he starred as a serial killer in the psychological comedy-horror movie The Voices, and even that film tried to give him a sympathetic angle.

The new Eloise adaptation is being directed by Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who is loved by many for her screwball dialogue and fast-paced storytelling. Reynolds, who is also producing the flick, should be very at home in that environment.

The classic 1950s book series, written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight, doesn’t actually feature the villain that Reynolds will play, though. Sherman-Palladino will be creating an original antagonist for him when he stars alongside newcomer Mae Schenk in the titular role.