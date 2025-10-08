Timothée Chalamet’s Bald Head Has Major Implications For Dune 3

This article contains spoilers for Dune Messiah.

Timothée Chalamet was Paul Atreides from the very first moments of Dune. But it wasn’t until the final seconds of Dune: Part Two that he became Paul Mu’adib. Having defeated House Harkonnen and defied CHOAM, Paul established himself as the new Padishah Emperor. Chalamet embodied Paul’s new position with the intensity of his voice, with his aggressive posture, and—most important of all—with his lovely curly locks, which dangled over his flashing eyes.

Given the importance of Chalamet’s hairstyle for the future of his character, we can understand why some are taken aback to see a new video that the actor shared from the premiere of Marty Supreme. That movie, in which Josh Safdie directs Chalamet as a champion ping pong player, is already finished and slated for a Christmas release. Right now, Chalamet is shooting Dune: Part Three with Denis Villeneuve. So why does he appear in that video with his head buzzed? What happened to his lovely tresses?

The answer is clear to anyone who has read Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert‘s sequel to Dune and the basis of Villeneuve’s third film. Herbert was famously irritated with readers who misunderstood his first book’s warning against charismatic leaders. To counter those who saw Paul as some type of hero, he wrote a dense, tightly packed novel about palace intrigue and a conspiracy against the new Emperor.