Robert Englund Calls on Freddy vs. Jason Director to Make Horror Comeback

Bride of Chucky director Ronny Yu hasn’t helmed a full feature film since Saving General Yang back in 2013, but A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund would love to see him make a horror comeback.

Englund, who reprised the role of iconic boogeyman Freddy Krueger in Yu’s 2003 horror crossover hit Freddy vs. Jason, thinks it’s about time the beloved director returned to bless the genre with his gifts.

“I’d really love to see something new from Ronny Yu,” Englund told Dread Central. “Not only did he make Freddy vs. Jason work, but I remember being at a film festival in France years ago, sitting with John Landis at nine in the morning, sipping those big bowl cups of French coffee, watching Bride of Chucky. Ronny has such a gift for that edgy, graphic-novel-style horror.”

75-year-old Yu is often thought to have retired from filmmaking, a misconception he’s quashed before. In 2022, he said he’d be interested in returning to work on another Chucky project, and a year later in an interview with That Phat Samurai, Yu revealed he was working on a new sci-fi movie and confirmed he’d “never retire,” adding, “I’m lazy.”