Nightmare on Elm Street Director Wants Jim Carrey As the Next Freddy Krueger

There is only one Freddy Krueger, and that’s Robert Englund. Sure, Jackie Earle Haley stepped in as the Dream Master for the much-derided 2010 remake, but that couldn’t shake loose Englund’s claim as the killer from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Yet, not even Freddy can defeat time, and at 78 years old, Englund’s ready to pass his knife glove onto someone else.

If director Chuck Russell has his way, that glove would pass to none other than Jim Carrey. “Jim, in my opinion, could almost do anything if he put his heart into it,” Russell said on Dread Central’s Development Hell podcast.

Surprising as the casting idea may be, Russell does know what he’s talking about. After all, he directed A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, widely considered the best of the movies not directed by original creator Wes Craven. One might even argue that Russell oversaw the first movie with the Freddy who became a pop culture icon. Where A Nightmare on Elm Street and the first sequel Freddy’s Revenge imagined Krueger as a more stoic and menacing killer, The Dream Warriors really leaned into his quips and elaborately ironic kill sequences.

Russell also knows a lot about Carrey as an actor, having worked with him in 1993’s The Mask. Interestingly, The Mask changed from a darker horror story, as it was originally conceived in the pages of Dark Horse Comics, to the more comedic film we know today, precisely because of Carrey’s involvement. Since that early breakout year, Carrey has shown far more range than audiences initially expected.