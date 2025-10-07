Predator: Badlands Producer Defends PG-13 Rating

The Predator franchise is built on blood, violence, and ugly mf’ers. That’s why every movie in the franchise, from the 1988 original to the animated film Predator: Killer of Killers has had the same rating: a hard and well-deserved “R.”

But that’s going to change with the latest entry. The upcoming Predator: Badlands will be rated PG-13, a rating that allows for some non-gory action and for the single use of a non-sexual f-bomb, but none of the carnage that most of associate with the attacks of the Yautja. Worse, the only films featuring the Yautja to get such a label were the Alien vs. Predator entries, neither of which are remembered fondly.

However, Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt urges fans not to worry too much about the lack of an R rating. In fact, he contends that there’s a very good reason that Badlands couldn’t get the same attention from the MPAA as its predecessors.

“We don’t have any humans in the movie and so we don’t have any human red blood,” Rosenblatt told IGN. Surprising as the point may be, it should be obvious to anyone who’s been watching the marketing materials for Badlands. Unlike most films, which follow human creatures forced to do battle with the Yautja, Badlands has a Predator take the protagonist role. Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the weakling of his tribe, goes on an adventure to prove himself, killing a fabled beast.