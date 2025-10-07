Predator: Badlands Producer Defends PG-13 Rating
Predator: Badlands won't be rated R and that's okay, says producer.
The Predator franchise is built on blood, violence, and ugly mf’ers. That’s why every movie in the franchise, from the 1988 original to the animated film Predator: Killer of Killers has had the same rating: a hard and well-deserved “R.”
But that’s going to change with the latest entry. The upcoming Predator: Badlands will be rated PG-13, a rating that allows for some non-gory action and for the single use of a non-sexual f-bomb, but none of the carnage that most of associate with the attacks of the Yautja. Worse, the only films featuring the Yautja to get such a label were the Alien vs. Predator entries, neither of which are remembered fondly.
However, Badlands producer Ben Rosenblatt urges fans not to worry too much about the lack of an R rating. In fact, he contends that there’s a very good reason that Badlands couldn’t get the same attention from the MPAA as its predecessors.
“We don’t have any humans in the movie and so we don’t have any human red blood,” Rosenblatt told IGN. Surprising as the point may be, it should be obvious to anyone who’s been watching the marketing materials for Badlands. Unlike most films, which follow human creatures forced to do battle with the Yautja, Badlands has a Predator take the protagonist role. Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the weakling of his tribe, goes on an adventure to prove himself, killing a fabled beast.
The two human-looking characters in the movie, both portrayed by Elle Fanning, are not humans at all. The benevolent Thia and the antagonistic Tessa are both androids created by Weyland-Yutani, the duplicitous company from the Alien franchise.
So while Predator: Badlands may have as many ripped out spines and flayed bodies as its predecessors, it has no human victims and, therefore, no reason to be reprimanded by the MPAA. Rosenblatt thinks that’s a good thing.
He told IGN, “We’re hoping that’s gonna play to our advantage. We’re going to go as hard as we possibly can within those constraints, and we think we’ll be able to do some pretty awesomely gruesome stuff. But in colors other than red.”
“We’ll see where it ends up, but our hope for it is that it can be a PG-13 that feels like an R,” he enthused.
Of course, one would expect a producer to say whatever is needed to keep audience’s interest in his film. But Rosenblatt’s comments have a bit more weight because of the involvement of the movie’s director, Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed both Prey and Killer of Killers. Prey managed to revive interest in the franchise after the disastrous Shane Black entry The Predator by going back to basics, telling a lean, mean story about a Comanche warrior fighting a Yautja in the 17th century. Killer of Killers took advantage of its animated medium to dive into the lore, exploring more of Yautja culture.
In short, Trachtenberg clearly understands the franchise and how to make it great. So if there’s anyone who can do a good PG-13 Predator movie, it’s him.
Predator: Badlands releases November 7, 2025.