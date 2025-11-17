The Pope Is Right: Making Movies Is Godly Work

From time to time, cinephiles can be guilty of hyperbole. Maybe it isn’t entirely true that Martin Scorsese understands the human condition better than Homer, Shakespeare, or Austen. Perhaps it is a bit much to call the studio heads of RKO history’s greatest monsters for taking away The Magnificent Ambersons from Orson Welles. And it just might be overstating things to say that all of human suffering could be ended if everyone just sat down and watched Singin’ in the Rain together.

But when we said that cinemas were holy places, we were right on the money. Because that’s an opinion shared by the pope himself. During an address on November 15, 2025, Pope Leo XIV said (via IndieWire) it is “wonderful to see that when the magic light of cinema illuminates the darkness, it simultaneously ignites the eyes of the soul.”

“Indeed, cinema combines what appears to be mere entertainment with the narrative of the human person’s spiritual adventure,” continued His Holiness. “One of cinema’s most valuable contributions is helping audiences consider their own lives, look at the complexity of their experiences with new eyes, and examine the world as if for the first time. In doing so, they rediscover a portion of the hope that is essential for humanity to live to the fullest. I find comfort in the thought that cinema is not just moving pictures; it sets hope in motion!”

While it might be surprising to hear these words said by the actual pope, claims about the holiness of art are certainly nothing new. Composer J.S. Bach would sign his compositions with S.D.G. for the phrase “Soli Deo Gloria” (“to the glory of God alone”), and famously declared, “All music should have no other end and aim than the glory of God and the soul’s refreshment.” T. S. Eliot, while ironically disparaging explicitly Christian literature in an essay entitled “Religion and Literature,” urged devout readers to see that all legitimate forms of art contained in them a call for higher purposes, claiming that “knowing what we are and what we ought to be, must go together.” Even outside of explicitly Christian terms, we’ve long known that art inspires in us larger feelings, whether that be something to be feared, as in Plato’s Republic, and sought out, as in William Wordsworth’s description of poetry in “Lines Written a Few Miles above Tintern Abbey.”