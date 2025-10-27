Cinemas Are Already Upgrading to Prepare for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Tell me, O muse, of that ingenious hero who travelled far and wide after he had released the famous movie of Oppenheimer. Many theaters did he visit, and many were the cineplexes with whose manners and customs he was acquainted; moreover he suffered much by digital projectionists while trying to save cinema and bring his vision safely home.

That hero, of course, is Christopher Nolan, who has become a household name multiple times over, thanks to The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Oppenheimer, and more. Nolan is not just the rare filmmaker who can sell a project just by signing his name to it; he’s also an autuer witih a specific vision, and that vision is big. IMAX big, in fact, the widescreen film format that he has been championing since The Dark Knight.

Nolan is using his pull to finally create the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX with The Odyssey, his big screen adaptation of Homer’s epic. The Odyssey doesn’t hit theaters until summer 2026, but cinemas are already preparing. According to Variety, the Cinemark theater chain is adding 70 mm screens to several of its theaters in North and South America.

“Under a new agreement that expands the partnership between the theater chain and the technology company, Cinemark will build three new 70mm film projection systems and four new IMAX with Laser systems in the United States,” the trade paper reports. “Cinemark will also upgrade its remaining 12 IMAX screens to IMAX with Laser, a 4K laser projection system developed to deliver the clearest images and best audio through proprietary technology.”