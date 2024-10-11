Piece by Piece: How Pharrell Williams’ Lego Doc Came to Be

“The first meeting I had with him is not that dissimilar from what’s in the film,” Neville recalls. “I didn’t record our first conversation, but we reenacted it for the film. He explained it to me the first time, saying, ‘People wanted to make a documentary about me for a long time, and I’ve never been interested.’” It was only when Pharrell’s agent told him he could do it any way he wanted that it occurred to him to do it in Lego.

And so, Piece by Piece was born.

It’s a strange and wonderful beast: an animated biopic charting Pharrell’s life; a colorful journey packed with music and flights of fancy. Starting with his upbringing in Virginia Beach, the film follows his gravitation toward music, his meeting and partnership with Chad Hugo and, later, Shay Haley, and his rise to stardom via production duo The Neptunes and band N.E.R.D.

“I’ve made a lot of music documentaries, and I think they work best when songs help drive the story,” says Neville. “So, a song like ‘God Bless Us All,’ which is the scene in the church, was a song Pharrell had written on an album about a friend of his. There was something gospel in the song, and I feel like this is the message that Pharrell got from his pastor growing up. So, I got Charlie Wilson from the Gap Band to re-sing it. The track is Pharrell’s track, but then we added a choir and Charlie Wilson singing it, and then it becomes this whole other thing. Pharrell wrote songs for the movie, too. It was a great opportunity to really let the songs help drive the narrative.”

Because of the nature of the film, there were a lot of moving parts.

“I don’t know if anybody’s ever done a film like this,” Neville says. “We essentially made the film twice.” First, Neville shot a live-action documentary version of the film, complete with interviews. The talking heads in the movie are unsurprisingly stellar, with an eye-watering list that includes Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, Snoop Dog, Daft Punk, Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, and more. But there’s also archival footage, clips from other movies, and moments of music history that were screened, edited, fine-tuned, and then sent over to the animation company.