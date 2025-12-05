Peaky Blinders Movie Release Will Test Netflix’s Theatrical Strategy
Following its acquisition of Warner Bros., Netflix is trying out an unlikely theatrical run for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
By the order of the Peaky Blinders, it looks like we’re all going to be heading to the movie theater in early 2026. Netflix has announced that the long-awaited feature film installment of its historical gangland franchise is getting a two-week limited theatrical release ahead of its streaming premiere.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will officially hit theaters on March 6, 2026, a full two weeks before it arrives on Netflix. The film will see Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy reprise his role as gang leader Tommy Shelby, one of Peak TV’s most enduring (and appealing) anti-heroes, and the role that helped solidify his career.
The first incarnation of the Peaky TV show (it’s now set to return for a second run that will chronicle a later generation of the family) ended on a bittersweet note, as Murphy’s Tommy faked his own death and literally rode off into the sunset, claiming what was likely the closest thing to a happily ever after any of us could have expected for his character. Alas, nothing gold can stay. Per the freshly released synopsis — our first real hint of anything to do with the film’s story — The Immortal Man will be set in Birmingham in 1940, as Tommy “is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.”
“With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground,” the synopsis continues. Not for nothing, but this is basically the plot of literally every season of Peaky Blinders to some degree, so get ready to retread some familiar territory, even if the prospect of Tommy having to tell his family he’s still alive adds some definite emotional stakes.
But while it makes a certain amount of sense for Netflix to release some of its buzziest films in theaters, particularly if they’re heavy awards season contenders like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein or Rian Johnson’s Wake Up Dead Man, the logic behind a cinematic outing for The Immortal Man is… less clear. After all, it’s not like the average random moviegoer will suddenly decide to see this film out of the blue, given that it’s based on a show they’ve maybe heard of and six seasons of previous content they probably haven’t seen.
Is the Peaky Blinders fandom really that massive? Will they be so eager to see how Tommy Shelby returns that they’ll storm theaters for the chance to find out two weeks ahead of its streaming release? Is Netflix angling to get Murphy into any sort of awards-season talk? (The fact that this movie is releasing in March sort of dispels that notion out of hand.) It’s truly a mystery.
But The Immortal Man is also an intriguing early test for Netflix, whose recent purchase of Warner Bros. means the streamer will soon have to start thinking about the prospect of theatrical releases in an entirely new and different way. If the Peaky movie performs decently in theaters, could we start to see more Netflix original films end up at the multiplex, beyond the obvious auteur-driven tentpoles? Will audiences show up for something they can just watch at home in two weeks, particularly if, like The Immortal Man, there’s nothing particularly cinematic about the property or the way it was filmed? (As much as some of us — read: me — would probably love to see Tommy Shelby in IMAX, that’s not what’s happening here.) We’ll have to wait and see.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will be released in theaters on March 6, 2026, before premiering on Netflix on March 20, 2026.