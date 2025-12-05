Peaky Blinders Movie Release Will Test Netflix’s Theatrical Strategy

By the order of the Peaky Blinders, it looks like we’re all going to be heading to the movie theater in early 2026. Netflix has announced that the long-awaited feature film installment of its historical gangland franchise is getting a two-week limited theatrical release ahead of its streaming premiere.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will officially hit theaters on March 6, 2026, a full two weeks before it arrives on Netflix. The film will see Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy reprise his role as gang leader Tommy Shelby, one of Peak TV’s most enduring (and appealing) anti-heroes, and the role that helped solidify his career.

The first incarnation of the Peaky TV show (it’s now set to return for a second run that will chronicle a later generation of the family) ended on a bittersweet note, as Murphy’s Tommy faked his own death and literally rode off into the sunset, claiming what was likely the closest thing to a happily ever after any of us could have expected for his character. Alas, nothing gold can stay. Per the freshly released synopsis — our first real hint of anything to do with the film’s story — The Immortal Man will be set in Birmingham in 1940, as Tommy “is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.”

“With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground,” the synopsis continues. Not for nothing, but this is basically the plot of literally every season of Peaky Blinders to some degree, so get ready to retread some familiar territory, even if the prospect of Tommy having to tell his family he’s still alive adds some definite emotional stakes.