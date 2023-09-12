Peaky Blinders Blew the Budget on Its Opening Shot (& It Was Worth It)

Location manager Andy Morgan backs Steel up. “The budget for Peaky had pretty much been spent halfway through the series.” Producer Jamie Glazebrook told The BBC Academy Podcast in the early days, “There was a terrible point at the end of the first series where every scene, we kept on saying ‘we can’t do this location, could this happen in the Garrison Pub?’ and Steve [Knight] was like, ‘This is going to become like Coronation Street soon, everything going back to the Garrison!'”

Sometimes, Glazebrook continues, necessity was the mother of invention. At the climax of series one, Knight had written a big action set-piece between the Peaky Blinders and racecourse king Billy Kimber’s gang. “There was going to be a huge gun fight and we just didn’t think we were going to be able to achieve it. Rather than do things in a half-arsed way, it’s better to do fewer things really well than to do lots of stuff badly, so we said to Steve we don’t think was can have a huge gun fight.”

As a solution, Knight wrote the gun fight to the point that both sides were lined up, facing each other and armed, and then – a classic Peaky Blinders twist. Sophie Rundle‘s character Ada Shelby, dressed in widow’s weeds, pushes a baby carriage right into the no-man’s land between the two sides and tells the boys to shut up and listen. They were all in France, they know what happens next, they all know who’ll wear black for them. Fight if they want to, says Ada, but her baby isn’t moving and neither is she. It’s a brilliant dramatic moment, and a better surprise than any expensive action scene could ever have been.

Enter: Tommy Shelby

The opening shot that took such a big chunk out of the first series budget was only four minutes long, but its legacy is inestimable. It’s a masterclass in world-building, and a fitting introduction to a series that would become, without overstatement, iconic.

The opening words spoken on Peaky Blinders aren’t in English, but Cantonese. There’s a panicked exchange among members of a Chinese community. A girl has been summoned, and nobody seems to want to keep the summoner waiting. As Steven Knight’s stage directions say “We might think we are in Shanghai until we see a caption…. BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, 1919.”

The first we see of the man on the horse is the shine on his boot, the neat, clean cut of his suit and his closely shaved hair under a Stetson Hatteras flat cap. Women and children scatter as he rides bareback into a slum and stops to pay the Chinese fortune teller in pound notes. The girl performs “the powder trick”, whispering an incantation and blowing a cloud of red dust into the air. It’s a spell to make the horse win a race, whispers a watching kid in awe. “The horse’s name is Monaghan Boy,” says Tommy Shelby, “Kempton 3 o clock Monday. You ladies have a bet yourselves but don’t tell anybody else.” Profitable bookies’ wildfire rumour thus begun, he rides on.