Cillian Murphy Loves the Ambiguity of the Peaky Blinders Ending

“It was a good time to have a little respite from it,” said Murphy. “I think we all needed a break from each other, you know?”

That break may well be nearing its end. It was announced in early 2021 that Peaky Blinders’ planned seventh series would be replaced with a feature film. Many expected production on the movie to follow straight on from the series finale, but two years on, there’s still no sign of it.

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight told Radio Times magazine in late 2023 that he was just finishing the film’s script and planned to start shooting in mid-2024. On Desert Island Discs in February 2024, Cillian Murphy confirmed that he was “totally” up for making the film, but spoke in somewhat less concrete terms than Knight:

“I’ve always said that if there is more story to tell, and if Steve Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver because he’s such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there. I mean, if we want to watch like, 50-year-old Tommy Shelby [laughs], let’s do it.”

Seeing 50 wasn’t something Tommy Shelby was expecting to happen in Peaky Blinders’ final series. Tricked by a fascist conspiracy into thinking that he was dying of a brain tumour, Tommy had taken his leave of the family and gone into the hills to shoot himself like a sick horse. A visitation from the ghost of his young daughter Ruby stopped him from pulling the trigger, and taught him that the tumour wasn’t real.

Tommy confronted the doctor responsible and held him at gunpoint but when the clock struck 11 just as he was about to shoot, Tommy stopped and intoned his final words on Peaky Blinders: “The eleventh hour. Armistice. Peace at last, peace at last.” When he returned to his camp to find it set alight, he rode off into the distance.