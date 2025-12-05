The Studio That Made Talking Pictures a Thing Now Owned By Netflix

“Wait a minute, you ain’t heard nothing yet!”

Those words, delivered by Al Jolson in 1927’s The Jazz Singer shocked the world and changed cinema forever. Although sound had been part of movies in some form or another almost from the beginning of moving pictures, The Jazz Singer was the first feature-length film with synchronized sound and partial speech. The Jazz Singer was so cutting-edge that Warner Bros had to specially install unique equipment to show it. So even though, as film historian Scott Eyman recounts in his book The Speed of Sound, the Warner brothers “spent $500,000 on a film that can be shown in precisely two theaters,” it proved to be a revolution, forever changing the way we watch movies.

And now, Warner Brothers is going to change the way we watch movies again. And probably not for the better. As Deadline reported, Netflix has made the winning bid for Warner Bros., beating out rivals Paramount and Comcast. Now, the studio that revolutionized the theatrical experience may not make movies for theaters at all.

Warner Bros.’ decline has been a long time coming. While the studio has produced amazing films—including Sinners, Superman, and One Battle After Another in 2025 alone—it also came as current CEO David Zaslav either sold off or outright buried films from its signature DC and Loony Tunes franchises, while also removing entries from its back catalogue and threatening to shutter TCM, the most reliable source for classic cinema. In its place, Zaslav prioritized reality programming, filling HBO Max with cooking shows and remodeling programs.