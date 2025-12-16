New Odyssey Images Remind Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland Fans to Manage Their Expectations

His wife Penelope, however, has her own difficult task. She must wait in Ithaca for her king or pronounce him dead and move on, a task made more difficult by an onslaught of suitors who arrive and want to take her place. The impatience of her son Telemachus only further complicates things, as he doesn’t not know what his role should be in his father’s absence.

At first glance, it sounds like Hathaway and Holland got a raw deal. They have to lounge around a big party, while Damon and his co-stars get to do all the adventure. But that reading misses the thematic importance of Penelope and Telemachus.

The suitor plot that takes up half of The Odyssey isn’t just a simple question of romantic devotion. The question isn’t whether or not Penelope will stand by her man or dump him for any one of the hot guys who have come to woo her. Rather, it’s a question of social order, decorum, and hospitality. She must decide if she should maintain the status quo by holding place for Odysseus or if she should allow a new king to take his place, all while navigating the complexities of the host/guest relationship.

Likewise, Telemachus isn’t just a brat who isn’t going to respect his mom’s new boyfriend. He is told by the gods early on about his father’s heroics, yet still feels the call to action, to take up his own heroic quest. To do so too early or too late would have horrible ramifications not just for himself, but for all of Ithaca, as would Penelope’s decision.

Important as these roles are, they aren’t always the most visually stimulating. That’s why the two just seem to be standing about in the movie stills. But if Nolan has proven anything, he can make even a conversation exciting, which is good news for fans of Hathaway and Holland.

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.