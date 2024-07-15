Those About to Die Mixes Gladiators with the Underworld of the Roman Empire

“Vespasian had the same challenges that Caesar had,” Rodat says. “He had to make a choice between being a soldier and being a politician. We live in a society now in which ambition runs roughshod over community and commonality, but the stakes were even higher then.”

The stakes are indeed high on Those About to Die. The show spends time with both the decision-makers at the capitol and the lower class subjected to combat, chariot races, and other amusements for the benefit of the wealthy. Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) leads the charge of the underclass as the bookie and relentless social climber Tenax. But there are even more unfortunate souls, including Cala (Sara Martins), who is trying to retrieve her children who were brought to Rome in the bondage of slavery.

“In the world of Tenax, when we’re dealing with lower-level crime stuff, we have Cala, who will grow and assert her powers in a way that’s not available to the upper class,” Rodat says. “It was important to the people in the room that we not be anachronistic. And that we showed people who were disadvantaged or at the lower end of the power scale asserting themselves in ways that were realistic for the period.”

The prevailing image from Mannix’s Those About to Die that helped best encapsulate the series for Rodat and producers Roland Emmerich, Gianni Nunnari, and Harald Kloser was that of the thriving underclass beneath Rome’s premier entertainment venue.

“Circus Maximus sat 250,000 people. And 35,000 people lived and worked in the underbelly underneath the stands,” Rodat says. “Fenway Park in Boston holds 35,000 people. That’s how many people worked in the betting parlors and the brothels and the stables.”

Notably, Those About to Die will premiere on July 18 on Peacock, just a week before the NBCUniversal streaming service became the exclusive online home for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. While the Olympics will (hopefully) be far less bloody than the contests observed on Those About to Die, the series still comments on our modern entertainment appetites in more ways than one, as Rodat explains.