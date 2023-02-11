New Dick Tracy Movie Once Again Teased by Warren Beatty in Bizarre Fashion

The last time Beatty did one of these bizarre turns in character was for 2011’s Dick Tracy Special, where he appeared in character in order to be interviewed by film critic Leonard Maltin, where “Tracy” talks about Warren Beatty as if he’s someone he worked with. It’s bizarre, and you should feel free to watch it yourself here. But it’s not NEARLY as bizarre as what just aired on TCM, with Dick Tracy Zooms In, essentially a sequel to that Dick Tracy Special, in which Beatty once again dons the yellow hat and fedora, and conducts a Zoom meeting with brilliant TCM host and film historian Ben Mankiewicz, as well as (once again) Leonard Maltin.

But this time, “Tracy” is here to trash the 1990 film, complaining about its “pink streets” and lack of realism and “musical comedy” elements. He goes on at length about each of these points, wondering why the villains’ makeup is so over-the-top while footage of the film plays. Then he shows footage of 1930s and ‘40s Dick Tracy films starring Ralph Byrd and Morgan Conway (which kick ass, by the way, and which TCM had spent the rest of the evening airing several of), praising them effusively for being “real” compared to Beatty’s efforts. “Tracy” insists that Beatty wouldn’t listen to “his” creative input on the film, which led to its over-the-top elements and mentions that Beatty stood him up for an important meeting to discuss these points.

Whew. Weird, right? BUT JUST YOU WAIT, BECAUSE…

Warren Beatty himself then joins the Zoom, where he allows himself to be berated by…himself…as Tracy repeats many of the same points. Tracy lectures Beatty on how moviemaking has changed, hinting that perhaps people would be more willing to embrace the character as a streaming series as long as it’s more “real” this time. Tracy even says it might be time to let a younger actor play the character this time, rather than letting Beatty play the role (in this um…reality…Beatty did indeed play the character in that film, the “Tracy” on screen in these specials is meant to be the “real” one who merely advised Beatty…despite the fact that this is B…oh, forget it, I have a headache). Finally, Beatty concedes that it’s time for them to renew their talks and have a true creative partnership. “Dick Tracy returns!” Beatty-as-himself exclaims, in what could very well be the title of a new movie or series…if we actually believed that he had any intention of allowing that to happen, and this wasn’t just the latest attempt to clutch those film and TV rights a little longer. The special ends with Beatty and Tracy talking excitedly over lunch, presumably hatching plans for Dick Tracy Returns.

There are so many ways that this character and his world could be resurrected for modern audiences. Is it time to bring the character into the modern day? Is he better suited to his original 1930s setting, but this time with a story told in a more hard-boiled, noir context than what we got in 1990? Perhaps it would even be a TV series this time (a good excuse to remind everyone that Beatty is the reason we never got Bruce Campbell as Dick Tracy in a TV series). Maybe some day, Dick Tracy will return to our screens in a manner befitting a character whose adventures and rogues gallery were one of the key inspirations for Batman. But today is not that day. And as long as Beatty has anything to say about it, that day may never come.