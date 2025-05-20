Neal McDonough on Playing Tough Guys in The Last Rodeo, Star Trek, and Captain America

“One day, I was driving home from work and I got gut-punched with the thought of what would become of me if something ever happened to Ruvé,” McDonough recalls to us. “I’m on the side of the highway in Arizona and the idea just came into my head, Rocky or Bull Durham for a grandpa who has to go back and save his grandson’s life because he’s dying of the same tumor that killed his wife. I just sat on the side of the road voice-dictating what I thought the script would be and I had the whole film, it just flew out of me.”

Always open about his Catholic faith, McDonough’s quick to attribute the idea to divine inspiration (“I’m pretty smart, but I don’t think I’m that clever,” he quips). But he also admits that he made Joe a bull rider because he saw the sport as underrepresented in cinema.

“I was looking for ideas because I love athletics. But when you get to a certain age, you can’t be the athlete anymore. You have to be the coach, and I was getting tired of being the coach. So I started asking, ‘Who’s the oldest rookie of the year?’ and ‘what’s an old story?'” McDonough remembers. He found his answer in bull riding, but the 59-year-old actor didn’t get to completely meld fiction and reality, at least when it came to Joe’s feats in the arena.

“I wanted to be the guy on the bull all the time,” laughs McDonough. “I think everyone knows what a knucklehead I am when it comes to stunts and the physicality of acting in films. I love it. Being an athlete for so long, it’s just something that I always kind of told myself that I can still do, even at my age. But they would never let me get on an actual bull unless it was for a [single] shot. But let me tell you this, they beat the living tar out of me on those mechanical bulls for months and months, and they’re not easy. The amount of times I got smoked off of that thing and got bashed… riding a bull ain’t easy.”

McDonough’s commitment to embodying characters isn’t a surprise to anyone familiar with his work. He puts Joe Wainright alongside Buck Compton from Band of Brothers and Wyatt Kane from Tin Man as his favorites to play precisely because of the depth he brings to them, even when they’re silent. While Joe retains a warmth in his taciturn nature, some of McDonough’s other characters felt menacing in their stillness, such as Dave Williams in Desperate Housewives or Damien Darhk in the CW Arrowverse. But that was a skill McDonough had to learn early on.

“You almost need a Dramamine just to watch my early stuff,” he admits. “But then I started to pare it down and be as simple as possible in everything. I was watching what John Wayne would do. People don’t think of John Wayne as one of the greatest actors of all time, but he understood stoicism better than anyone. He’d take that breath before he’d say a line and really think about what he was about to say before saying the line, and then really hammering it out there. Kevin Costner’s great at that, Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, all those guys were great at listening to what’s going on. They’d take a second and say a line, not twenty lines.”