National Treasure: How a Da Vinci Code Ripoff Outlived and Surpassed the Real Thing

Mind you, many of those reviewers who criticized National Treasure weren’t necessarily defending The Da Vinci Code. Both works were seen by some as fundamentally cheap forms of entertainment that used basic puzzles and vague historical references to appear smarter than they were. Indeed, National Treasure may have taken stray shots from those who saw The Da Vinci Code as a pulpy work masquerading as a great novel released at a time when critics feared that respect for the average reader’s intelligence was at an all-time low. Others felt it was a dangerous piece of information manipulation.

That is the most fascinating distinction between the two projects. Dan Brown and The Da Vinci Code’s publishers had to have known that a story about religious conspiracy theories that presented itself as at least a plausible concept was going to generate controversy. However, it’s difficult to imagine anyone getting truly upset about National Treasure’s plot involving a treasure map on the back of the Declaration of Independence, and loose ties between the Knights Templar, Freemasons, and the Founding Fathers. It was not intended to incite anything more intense than a History Channel binge.

You can research the real history behind the movies’ many references if you’d like, but I’ll save you some time. Most of the historical information in that movie was either made up or strung together with just enough plot thread to get Nicolas Cage from one U.S. landmark to the next. Not since Clark Griswold loaded the kids into the family truckster has a movie gotten so much joy from visiting some of the biggest American tourist traps.

In terms of both works’ legacies, that joy may be the determining difference. Some were genuinely offended by The Da Vinci Code, but the most common criticism came from those who found it to be a dime novel that somehow generated hundreds of millions of dollars. A beach read is one thing, but it’s easy to revile a beach read hailed as “genius” by people who read only one book a year, or genuinely believed the novel was exposing the truth that “they” don’t want you to know. It didn’t help that there was an underlying pretentiousness to The Da Vinci Code that was heightened by the subsequent discourse that made it seem so much more substantial than it ever really was.

By comparison, National Treasure is remarkably unpretentious. It’s hard to put on airs when you’re suggesting with a straight face that someone hid Benjamin Franklin’s special glasses in a marked brick that could one day be used to find a medieval treasure trove. To quote Harrison Ford, “It ain’t that kind of movie.”

Whereas The Da Vinci Code feels like it was authored by that dude at the party in the sports coat who won’t stop talking about metaphysics, National Treasure feels like it was crafted by the dungeon master who always brings the best snacks and scenarios. It’s nerdy in a way that makes it feel like the slightly more adult version of an ‘80s kid’s adventure movie and not a “well, actually” lecture that falls apart at the first fact check.