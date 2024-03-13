Nicolas Cage on What Scares Him, AI, and the Power of Science Fiction

“I wanted to experiment: can I develop a family which was not unlike my own upbringing?” says Nicolas Cage, while talking to Den of Geek about his new movie Arcadian, which premiered at SXSW 2024. “My dad did most of the heavy lifting, he did the raising because my mom sadly couldn’t be around. So it was just my father, and in this case, myself and my older brother. I saw that family dynamic in the [Elia] Kazan picture, East of Eden.”

From that description, you might imagine Arcadian to be an austere drama, something that takes place in a rustic farm house and focuses on the the complex relationship between a father struggling to do right by his two boys. And you’d mostly be right… mostly.

But then Cage completes his thought. “And then I thought, well, wouldn’t it be interesting if this little family nucleus was contending with a post-apocalyptic environment and with an evolving species that was there to wipe us out?”

Written by Michael Nilon and directed by Ben Brewer, Arcadian follows the trials of father Paul (Cage) caring for his twin sons Joseph (Jaeden Martell) and Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) on the idyllic Rose Farm. But instead of contending with puberty, sibling rivalries, or chore distribution, the three men must survive monstrous invaders who have destroyed most of humanity.