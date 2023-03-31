Murder Mystery 2 Cast: Where Have You Seen This Lot Before?

Dany Boon as Inspector Delacroix

Boon is back as Inspector Delacroix, returning to NOT solve the crime once again. Boon is big in France, where much of the movie is set. He started out as a comedian, later going on to appear in movies, as well as writing and directing films including the successful French comedy Welcome to the Sticks.

Mark Strong as Miller

Also an extremely prolific British actor, Strong pops up in all sorts from Sunshine to Stardust, Kick-Ass to Green Lantern, Zero Dark Thirty to Kingsman: Secret Service and many many more. If you’ve revisited Shazam before the recent sequel you might recognise him as the movie’s big bad Doctor Sivana – he’s as great at playing villains as he is heroes and he has excellent comic timing. On telly he’s the lead in Sky series Temple, plays Max in Fox show Deep State and even had a recurring role in Prime Suspect.

Mélanie Laurent as Claudette

French actress Laurent has a long CV, but her breakout Hollywood role was probably in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds in 2009 where she played Shosanna, a woman who plots to blow up a cinema full of Nazis at a premiere – a role which bagged her armfuls of awards and nominations. Her follow up in 2010 was Beginners, opposite Ewan McGregor and Christopher Plummer, who won an Oscar for his role as a terminally ill man who reveals to his son that he is gay at age 75. More recently she’s popped up in Now You See Me and 6 Underground as well as directing several features of her own.

Jodie Turner-Smith as the Countess

British actress and model Turner-Smith made her film debut in The Neon Demon but she’s best known (and acclaimed) for playing Queen opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Queen and Slim. She also appears in After Yang opposite Colin Farrell and as the titular queen in the 2021 mini series Anne Boleyn.

Zurin Villanueva as Imani (the Countess’ side kick)

A relative newcomer, Villanueva made her movie debut in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit in 2017. Since then she’d appeared in movies Misfits and Mother’s Milk as well as a couple of episodes of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

Kuhoo Verma as Saira (the sister)

She’s a relative newcomer compared to some of the cast but Verma has appeared in The Big Sick (with Adeel Aktar), and as one of the two leads in Plan B, a 2021 comedy directed by Natalie Morales from Parks and Recreation.