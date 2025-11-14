Miles Teller Blames One Person for Fantastic Four Failure
Miles Teller believes one individual tanked what could have been a fantastic movie.
With the Fantastic Four now firmly ensconced in the MCU, the 2015 misfire Fantastic Four mostly lives on as a meme. All over the internet, one can find images of Miles Teller‘s Reed Richards asking his friend(?) Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) to “say that again,” after the Thing says the word “fantastic” in the movie’s final scene.
While it’s often used to belittle the movie, the scene is actually one of the few times in which the team actually feels close to the brightly-colored family of adventurers depicted in the pages of Marvel Comics. But to hear Teller tell it, Fantastic Four 2015 should have been so much better. “I think it’s unfortunate because so many people worked so hard on that movie,” Teller said on Radio Andy (via Entertainment Weekly). “And, honestly, maybe there was one really important person who kind of f—ked it all up.”
Teller doesn’t name any names, but it’s not hard to figure out who he’s referring to. Director Josh Trank famously refused to support the movie back when it released in the summer of 2015, and even took to Twitter to bash the finished product. In a now-deleted tweet, Trank claims that he “had a fantastic version of [the movie]” that “would’ve received great reviews,” hinting that the studio took the project away from him. “You’ll probably never see it. That’s reality though.”
Trank’s problems with the movie don’t just extend to its release. Hired by Fox off his successful found footage superhero film Chronicle, Trank had a darker take on the material than one usually associates with the Fantastic Four. Trank described his version as a David Cronenberg-inspired body horror movie, specifically citing Scanners and The Fly as influences. For his part, screenwriter Jeremy Slater imagined something more faithful to the comics, with the Fantasticar, Galactus, and Dr. Doom becoming the Herald of Galactus.
While Slater, who would go on to work on Moon Knight for the MCU, had a vision closer to what would be in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Trank’s approach is clearly driving the 2015 movie. Most of the film finds the quartet horrified by what they’ve become, and the stand-out scene—in which Doom (Toby Kebbell) walks down a hallway and explodes heads with his telekinetic powers—is directly taken from Scanners.
Yet, there’s no question that the finished movie is unsatisfactory, in part because it feels like one short first act, a long second act, and no proper finale. And given similar complaints about studio interference launched by Zack Snyder and David Ayer at the time, Trank certainly isn’t alone in claiming his superhero vision was taken from him.
Whatever the reason, Teller isn’t too worried about dwelling on what went wrong, and instead turns his attention toward those who tried to make it work. “The casting, I thought, was spectacular,” he said, referring to co-stars Bell, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Mara. “I love all those actors.” And given the current MCU’s tendency to bring back stars from even little-loved projects (see: Chris Evans as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine), maybe Teller can reunite with those actors again in a future project. Then, maybe the film’s legacy will be more than a silly meme.