Michael Giacchino Wrote a Whole Other Score for Fantastic Four

Whether you think The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a true return to form for Marvel or a middling superhero outing, there’s one thing on which we can all agree. The score by Michael Giacchino is incredible, among the best in the esteemed composer’s career.

But to hear him tell it, the aspirational, ‘60s infused theme wasn’t his original plan. “I actually wrote a whole other score for this film that you probably won’t ever hear,” Giacchino revealed at a Deadline panel. Further, the composer intended to use that other score until he actually played the piece alongside First Steps. “I just remember seeing it for the first time with the music and something didn’t feel right.”

It’s a little shocking that anyone would consider a Giacchino score unsuitable, even if it’s Giacchino himself. His career spans three decades, starting with work on video game versions of The Lion King and The Lost World: Jurassic Park onto the J.J. Abrams television shows Alias and Lost, and then to movies such as Star Trek, The Incredibles, and The Batman. He even has stepped into the director’s chair to helm a project, the Marvel special Werewolf by Night.

But clearly, a lot of his success stems from the devotion to a project’s tone and sound that drove him to do away with the first Fantastic Four score. He demonstrated that willingness when he continued to write for the MCU debut of Marvel’s first family even and the film changed forms.