Michael Shannon Reflects on Zod’s Controversial Death in Man of Steel

Michael Shannon has been looking back on his acting career and finding joy in it. And in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved actor rewatched scenes from films he’s starred in over the years like Take Shelter, Knives Out, and The Shape of Water. He also rewatched Zod’s death scene from Zack Snyder’s divisive DCEU movie Man of Steel, where he happily mouthed along with the lines as Zod threatened to kill some innocent bystanders before getting his neck snapped.

“I guess one of the controversies with this film—and Zack engineered this really—is that Superman is not supposed to kill anybody, so I put him in a situation where if he wants to save these people, he has to kill me, and he does, and that obviously led to a lot of sturm und drang, or whatever you say,” Shannon noted.

But, he added, “I really loved working with Zack, and I really loved making this movie. I think a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you know, this isn’t what he usually does. He just went for the big payday or something.’ But I’m proud of this movie. I think it’s actually about something.”

In the comments section for the VF interview, viewers were quick to agree with Shannon and appreciate the gravitas he brought to the role, with some declaring Man of Steel a masterpiece that they will “never stop loving.”