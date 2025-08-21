McKenna Grace and Jojo Regina Open Up About Sisterhood, Survival, and What We Hide

Starring alongside Regina is Grace, who only recently turned 19. Even so the young actor has already built an impressive resume, with her breakout role at age 10 as Mary Adler in Gifted (2017). Since then she hasn’t slowed down, taking on a wide range of roles in major productions, including next year’s next Hunger Games movie. But with What We Hide, Grace felt especially drawn to Kay’s writing, particularly with the nuance it applied to the central dynamic between sisters. Rather focusing solely on the intensity of Spider’s circumstances, Grace found herself inspired by the sisterly bond that stood out from her very first read.

“I felt very drawn to the character. She was very emotionally complex, and I was really drawn to the bond between the sisters,” Grace says. “There were so many burdens on Spider’s back and so many things to keep in mind whenever I was playing her. But at the end of the day, there’s just so much love in this film, and so much love between these two girls. I thought that it was so beautiful on the page and I loved getting to bring it to life with Jojo.”

Produced by Gravitas Ventures, the film wastes no time plunging viewers into the emotional crux of the story, opening with Spider and Jessie discovering their mother’s body. Portraying such complex emotions and scenarios required a deep trust and connection between the two actresses. Fortunately Grace says building that bond with Regina came naturally.

“Jojo, from the minute I met her, I felt like we had an instant connection,” Grace says. “We spent so much time together. We shared a trailer, got stuck in a hurricane, and went to an aquarium together. We spent every day on set playing these sisters, and]it was just so easy. Our love and bond was definitely very real.”

Speaking of hurricanes, filming in the Tampa Bay area–specifically Pinellas County and Hillsborough County–offered an unbeatable natural backdrop. The region’s unique terrain, draped in Spanish moss and alive with the hum of cicadas, became a character of its own during production. Montgomery even noted in an interview with the St. Pete-Clearwater Film Commission that the sound of the cicadas helped him feel more grounded and immersed in his character. However, the same setting that enhanced the film’s storytelling also presented unforeseen challenges for the crew, particularly due to weather conditions common to the Gulf Coast.

“It’s a beautiful land, but it definitely comes with its challenges,” Regina says. “They call it the lightning state for a reason. We had this giant hurricane in the middle of shooting, so we had to completely stop. We basically had a two-week sleepover in a hotel.”