May The 4th Gift Guide: The Best Star Wars Merch and Collectibles of 2025
From Revenge of the Sith to Andor, here are the best gifts for Star Wars fans this May the 4th.
May the 4th be with you. Star Wars Day 2025 is upon us, and the galaxy far, far away is climbing back on top of the world of pop culture. With Andor Season 2 currently enthralling fans on streaming and the rerelease of Episode III setting box office records, Star Wars might be back in the public’s good graces once again. To celebrate the franchise that means so much to fans across the globe, some of the best pieces of Star Wars merchandise available to purchase right now below!
And you’re looking for retro Star Wars collectibles and vintage sci-fi finds, make sure you join our live charity auction on May 8th at 2:00 p.m. only on eBay Live. You can set a reminder to join here!
Heroes & Villains Bounty Hunter Drop Collection
The fandom apparel brand Heroes & Villains consistently cooks up some of the most fashionable products for some of our favorite IPs. In celebration of Star Wars Day, the brand is dropping limited edition bounty hunter inspired tees from May 1st through May 5th. Each tee is only available for one day only, so move at light speed to snag one. They’re also offering 20 percent off their full Star Wars collection.
LEGO Star Wars 75409: Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship
LEGO releases a new Ultimate Collector Series model annually to celebrate May 4th. In recent years, these sets have been almost entirely based on the original trilogy of Star Wars, with highlights including the 75382: TIE Interceptor, 75355: X-Wing Starfighter, and 75341: Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. However, that trend was bucked in 2025, with the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy finally receiving some much-needed attention with a new May 4th set of its own.
Enter 75409: Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship. This 2,970-piece design expertly captures the angles and curves of the beloved vessel from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. With fabulous attention to detail and functions, including the iconic seismic charge in the back, this build will surely delight any massive fan of the infamous bounty hunter Jango Fett. Speaking of which, a new Minifigure of the character is included, which will likely command a high price from third-party sellers in the near future.
The Black Series Revenge of the Sith Anniversary Figures
Believe it or not, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Fans were primed to commemorate the massive milestone by showing up to cinemas in droves for the rerelease, but if you want to add some nostalgic goodness to your shelf, look no further than these Black Series action figures. Packaged in boxes made to mimic the designs from 2005, various characters from Revenge of the Sith, including Count Dooku and Kit Fisto, have been created. While the packaging might resemble the figures from two decades past, the new designs feature significantly more detail and expert molding, yielding premium renditions of these beloved characters.
Star Wars™ “The High Ground”
If a collectible warming your shelf doesn’t tickle your fancy, consider getting a high-quality shirt to cement your love for Star Wars. RSVLTS has a multitude of Star Wars options to choose from, but we’re going to spotlight a Revenge of the Sith getup in honor of the anniversary. This shirt, nicknamed “The High Grounds,” features a recurring pattern of the iconic moment from the climax of the film. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Battle of the Heroes are captured all throughout this Hawaiian-style shirt that’s available in all shapes and sizes, making it the perfect Star Wars top with summer right around the corner.
Star Wars Jewelry from Rocklove
Are you looking to accessorize one of your latest fits with some Star Wars bling? It’s too heavy to wear the 6,000-piece LEGO AT-AT around your neck, but what about a fabulous alternative from RockLove? The popular jewelry brand has partnered with Star Wars to create beloved iconography from the galaxy far, far away in wearable form, including an AT-AT necklace, a TIE Fighter necklace, and an Imperial signet ring.
Hayden Christensen Autographed Lightsaber
Sometimes, you just need to treat yourself. If you’re in the market to splurge this Star Wars day, perhaps consider getting an autographed lightsaber by none other than Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen. Not only is the lightsaber hilt a compelling item by itself, but the autograph from the star of the Prequel Trilogy puts it over the top. We’d recommend a glass display case to accompany this one to keep the lightsaber as secure (and clean) as it can be.
Andor Season 2 Funko Pops!
Andor’s second season is currently airing on Disney+ with rave reviews from fans and critics alike. As with any Star Wars property, commercialization ensues, and a plethora of Andor products have hit the market. Funko has created some new Pop! Vinyl figures from Season 2, including Cassian in his test pilot uniform, Dedra Meero, Director Krennic, and more. Any of these affordable options will fit in perfectly with other Star Wars displays, and the collection as a whole will make for a great scene by themselves.
2001 Topps Star Wars Jeremy Bulloch Boba Fett Autograph Card BGS 9.5
Trading cards are a collectible staple, even in the galaxy of Star Wars. And just like sports cards, the most desirable items have something that puts them over the top, such as an autograph from an iconic player. With that kept in mind, how about adding a near-perfect graded card from 2001 featuring Boba Fett and a signature from the original actor, the late Jeremy Bulloch. Receiving a 9.5 grade, something notoriously difficult to achieve for a card over 20 years old, this is genuinely a one-of-a-kind addition to your collection.
Star Wars Citizen Watch Rebel Starfighter Box Set
Like the aforementioned jewelry from RockLove, we’re going to spotlight another Star Wars accessory piece for this year—a very classy one at that. Introducing the Citizen Rebel Starfighter watch. Upon first glance, this might not even appear to be a Star Wars product, but further inspection reveals the glorious (and very nerdy) details, including magnificent stylized artwork featuring the Death Star, an X-wing, and the Rebel Alliance logo. The watch box set also includes a collectible pin, which is a nice add-on. This is one of the more premium entries on our list, but this watch will become a talking point for anyone who wears it.
HOT TOYS Star Wars Palpatine (Darth Sidious)™ Sixth Scale Figure
Hot Toys threw their hat into the ring with a new 1/6th scale figure of Emperor Palpatine freshly after Mace Windu’s attempt on his life left him scarred and deformed. The brand, which is known for its photo-realistic depictions of actors, absolutely nailed another figure with this one. Two different heads are included, showcasing the before and after transformation of the character. Additionally, lightning effects and a golden-hilted lightsaber round off this immaculate figure that’ll cost a pretty penny but will instantly become the centerpiece of any display.
HOT TOYS Cassian Andor Sixth Scale Figure
Why not include multiple Hot Toys figures on this list? While you’re enjoying Andor’s last hoorah on Disney+, getting a fantastic action figure of the character is the perfect opportunity to cement him in your collection. Just take a gander at that face mold; it features an uncanny resemblance to actor Diego Luna. Additionally, the jacket is crafted with accurate materials, and all the accesories you’d want are included. It doesn’t get much better than this for major fans of Andor.