May The 4th Gift Guide: The Best Star Wars Merch and Collectibles of 2025

Enter 75409: Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship. This 2,970-piece design expertly captures the angles and curves of the beloved vessel from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. With fabulous attention to detail and functions, including the iconic seismic charge in the back, this build will surely delight any massive fan of the infamous bounty hunter Jango Fett. Speaking of which, a new Minifigure of the character is included, which will likely command a high price from third-party sellers in the near future.

The Black Series Revenge of the Sith Anniversary Figures

Believe it or not, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Fans were primed to commemorate the massive milestone by showing up to cinemas in droves for the rerelease, but if you want to add some nostalgic goodness to your shelf, look no further than these Black Series action figures. Packaged in boxes made to mimic the designs from 2005, various characters from Revenge of the Sith, including Count Dooku and Kit Fisto, have been created. While the packaging might resemble the figures from two decades past, the new designs feature significantly more detail and expert molding, yielding premium renditions of these beloved characters.

Star Wars™ “The High Ground”

If a collectible warming your shelf doesn’t tickle your fancy, consider getting a high-quality shirt to cement your love for Star Wars. RSVLTS has a multitude of Star Wars options to choose from, but we’re going to spotlight a Revenge of the Sith getup in honor of the anniversary. This shirt, nicknamed “The High Grounds,” features a recurring pattern of the iconic moment from the climax of the film. Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Battle of the Heroes are captured all throughout this Hawaiian-style shirt that’s available in all shapes and sizes, making it the perfect Star Wars top with summer right around the corner.

Star Wars Jewelry from Rocklove

Are you looking to accessorize one of your latest fits with some Star Wars bling? It’s too heavy to wear the 6,000-piece LEGO AT-AT around your neck, but what about a fabulous alternative from RockLove? The popular jewelry brand has partnered with Star Wars to create beloved iconography from the galaxy far, far away in wearable form, including an AT-AT necklace, a TIE Fighter necklace, and an Imperial signet ring.

Hayden Christensen Autographed Lightsaber

Sometimes, you just need to treat yourself. If you’re in the market to splurge this Star Wars day, perhaps consider getting an autographed lightsaber by none other than Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen. Not only is the lightsaber hilt a compelling item by itself, but the autograph from the star of the Prequel Trilogy puts it over the top. We’d recommend a glass display case to accompany this one to keep the lightsaber as secure (and clean) as it can be.

Andor Season 2 Funko Pops!

Andor’s second season is currently airing on Disney+ with rave reviews from fans and critics alike. As with any Star Wars property, commercialization ensues, and a plethora of Andor products have hit the market. Funko has created some new Pop! Vinyl figures from Season 2, including Cassian in his test pilot uniform, Dedra Meero, Director Krennic, and more. Any of these affordable options will fit in perfectly with other Star Wars displays, and the collection as a whole will make for a great scene by themselves.